After 9-5 job, Rapido rides till 11, this PhD scholar sleeps just 4-5 hours to chase his dream: ‘Want to travel the world’

There was a time when a single job was enough to support a family, pay the bills, and leave room for dreams. Today, for many Indians, that equation is changing. Rising expenses, growing responsibilities, and the desire for a better future are pushing people to look beyond the traditional nine-to-five. Across cities, countless individuals are stretching their days longer than ever, taking on extra work not just to make ends meet, but to create opportunities that their primary income alone may not provide. Deepak Pandey is one of them.

Every morning at 9 am, the 29-year-old section officer at a university heads to work like millions of other professionals. But while most people call it a day after office hours, Pandey’s second shift is just beginning. He swaps office attire for riding gear and spends his evenings and nights on Ahmedabad’s roads as a bike taxi rider. The extra income, he says, is helping him fund a dream he has held for years: travelling across India and eventually the world.

His day rarely ends before 11 pm. Even after returning home, Pandey cooks his own meals, edits videos for social media and tries to make time for his PhD research. Recently, he shared a 56-second glimpse of this routine on Instagram. The video struck a chord with thousands of viewers, many of whom saw in it a reflection of their own struggles, ambitions, and sacrifices.

But a minute-long viral video can only reveal so much. To understand the person behind the content, indianexpress.com spoke to Pandey about his journey, from growing up in Uttarakhand and preparing for UPSC, to becoming a bike taxi rider, content creator, and PhD scholar, all while chasing a dream that refuses to leave him.

A dream deferred

Pandey grew up in Uttarakhand and attended a government school. A bright student, he was encouraged by his family to pursue science. He enrolled in a BSc programme but soon realised it was not where his interests lay. “There was pressure,” he recalled.

After two years, he dropped out and switched to a BA through distance learning. Like countless young Indians, he moved to Delhi carrying a singular ambition: clearing the UPSC examination. For nearly three years, he dedicated himself to preparation. Alongside, he completed his MA through distance education. But the results never came. Eventually, financial realities caught up.

Pandey says he has finally realised his true potential. Pandey says he has finally realised his true potential.

With family responsibilities increasing, Pandey stepped into the workforce. For a while, life felt stable. “Paisa aa raha hai aur thode bohot shauk poore ho rahe the,” he said. But the feeling did not last. After about two years, he realised something was missing. “My passion always was to travel a lot. So I thought I should make travelling my final passion.”

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The challenge was obvious. A regular salary could cover responsibilities, but not necessarily the life he envisioned for himself. That’s when the idea of becoming a bike taxi rider emerged. “Office ke baad dusre job ka mere paas option tha, but you will leave office at 5 or 6—it wasn’t confirmed. That issue comes up in a second job. So I didn’t try any other job,” he said.

Then came a simple thought. “I want to travel and ride a bike. So I will ride a bike taxi. It will give me some income, and my expenses for my dream will be managed.”

Living multiple lives in one day

Today, Pandey’s schedule would exhaust most people. His office shift begins around 9 am and ends at 5 pm. By 5.30 pm, he is already accepting rides through platforms such as Rapido and Uber. On most days, he continues riding until 10.30 or 11 pm. Saturdays often stretch even longer. Then comes the part most people never see. Back home, Pandey cooks dinner himself. “Thoda health conscious hoon toh bahar ka nahi khaata,” he said.

If time permits, he edits videos recorded during the day and uploads content for his growing social media audience. Most nights, he goes to bed around 1 or 2 am. And somewhere in between all this, he is pursuing a PhD.

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Far from feeling burdened by the workload, Pandey sees it differently. “I am very happy that I have finally realised my true potential.” He admits. “I sleep only for around 4-5 hours, but I feel fresh during the entire day.” Still, he is careful not to romanticise the lifestyle. “I don’t endorse it. I don’t want social media to get any wrong message.”

Pandey describes this phase as a “crash course”—a temporary period during which he is pushing himself harder than usual to build the life he wants. “I know I won’t be able to pull this off for long, as health implications will start to show.” To stay physically active, he relies on morning stretching and yoga.

Family first, dreams second

Years ago, Pandey considered quitting his job altogether and travelling full-time. Reality intervened. Family responsibilities made that impossible. Today, his plan is more measured. “I am saving money to travel India. It’s so that when I travel, I will keep sending the monthly expenses to my family during the time.” Then he added a line that neatly captures the balancing act shaping his life.

“Family shouldn’t suffer because of my passion.”

For now, he has no plans to leave his job immediately. His PhD remains a priority. “Next year, my PhD will be over, and then I’ll resign.” The doctorate, he says, will provide a safety net. Even if his travel plans or content creation ambitions do not work out as expected, he can always return to teaching.

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In his mind, the risk is worth taking. “I want to give my dream a chance.”

Why a bike taxi?

For Pandey, the appeal of riding extends beyond money. He considered other part-time jobs but felt they would simply lock him into another rigid schedule. “Bike taxi gives me the freedom to manage time accordingly.” The job also satisfies another curiosity.

“I love meeting new people and getting to know their stories.”

Every day brings strangers from different backgrounds into his life for a few minutes. Some remain just passengers. Others leave behind stories he remembers long after the ride ends. His experience as a customer also influenced his approach. He believes professionalism matters, even in gig work.

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“Even on Sundays, I wear formal clothes when taking rides, I make sure I smell good, I talk to people nicely, and behave professionally.” Before joining Rapido and Uber, Pandey briefly worked as a Zomato delivery partner. He eventually stopped after noticing how some people viewed him differently.

“Logon ko farq padta hai aapke profession se,” he said. The experience left an impression but did not discourage him.

The accidental content creator

Ironically, the man now followed by thousands online once feared the camera. “I had a phobia of the camera.” He describes himself as someone who rarely posts even Instagram Stories. The transformation began when friends encouraged him to document the conversations and experiences he encountered while riding.

“They told me that I narrate stories well. Why don’t you make content?” At first, he found excuses. “I don’t have a good phone, a good camera.” His friends responded by helping him get a better phone and a GoPro.

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After that, backing out became difficult. “Mere liye editing seekhna and social media seekhna bohot tough tha.” He taught himself video editing through YouTube tutorials and gradually started recording snippets of his rides. Today, those videos are edited late at night after long workdays. He makes one thing clear: every customer is asked for permission before being filmed.

Chasing the horizon

Pandey has been riding as a bike taxi partner for around eight to nine months. On average, he earns between Rs 400 and Rs 500 a day from rides, though the amount varies depending on demand and other factors.

Most passengers, he says, have been supportive. “Many customers feel like riding with friends.” The money is important, but it is not the ultimate goal.

The goal is movement.

The goal is freedom.

The goal is to someday wake up without a fixed destination and spend months travelling across India, meeting strangers, collecting stories and understanding lives different from his own.

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Travel, he says, became important after the UPSC chapter of his life ended. “Maine ghoomna start kiya, started exploring places solo.” What began as an escape eventually became a calling. Travelling offered something examinations and careers could not: the opportunity to constantly meet new people and hear new stories.

Over the next year, Pandey hopes to save enough money to sustain himself for two to three years on the road. During that time, he plans to travel extensively across India while continuing to build his social media presence.

And if things do not work out?

He shrugs off the possibility. His PhD will still be there. Teaching will still be there. For now, what matters is trying. After all, some dreams are too persistent to ignore. And for Deepak Pandey, every ride after office hours is helping bring one a little closer.