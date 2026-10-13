Decades in IT, no job offer: Indian-Origin techie considers returning to India

Gautam Dev, who lives in Dallas, Texas, resigned from his software engineering job in September 2024 after his employer asked him to relocate to another state to retain his position. He chose to remain in Dallas and search for another opportunity, expecting to find a job within a few months. However, the search has taken far longer than he expected.

The 61-year-old Indian-origin software engineer is considering moving back to India after nearly two years of searching for a full-time job. The prolonged unemployment has left him struggling to pay rent and bills, and forced him to rely on credit card debt to manage his expenses.

Speaking to Business Insider, Dev said he had spent more than two decades in the IT industry and had previously experienced short gaps between jobs. In the past, he found new employment within a few months. This time, however, his experience has not translated into another full-time role.

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“I thought my significant experience in the IT industry would help me find a job. However, I think being in my 60s could be working against me. And after being out of work for so long, I also think the employment gap is making things even more difficult,” he said.

Shift to gig work

Dev applied for jobs through LinkedIn and reached out to industry contacts, hoping to find opportunities. Many told him their companies were not hiring, while others were hesitant to leave their existing positions amid uncertainty in the job market, the report added.

Although Dev secured several interviews, including multiple rounds with the same company, none resulted in a job offer.

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the technology industry has added another challenge. Dev said he had come across openings for AI engineering positions but wasn’t sure he would be a suitable candidate, given his limited background in the field.

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After months of applying for jobs with little response, Dev shifted his attention towards earning money through other means. “Earlier this year, I started doing gig work through platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and Walmart Spark. I wish I’d started doing it earlier, though I haven’t been able to make as much as I’d hoped,” he shared.

A Catch-22 situation

While the work has helped him earn some money, his income remains lower than expected. The report added that his inability to carry heavy items has also limited the delivery assignments and other gig opportunities he can take.

Dev said his rent in Dallas was high and that he wanted to move to a cheaper apartment. However, he worries that landlords may require proof of employment and income, making it difficult for him to secure a new rental without a full-time job. Moving would also take time away from deliveries, further affecting his earnings.

In January, Dev started a GoFundMe fundraiser that raised more than $9,000. He said the entire amount went towards paying his bills.

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“It’s all gone toward paying my bills. It was hard to ask people for money, and not everyone has been supportive. But some people have been really nice and generous,” he added.

Hoping for better

Dev intends to keep working through gig platforms for now and hopes his financial situation will improve when he becomes eligible for Social Security benefits at age 62 in January 2027. He expects the payments, combined with his gig work earnings, to help him manage his expenses.

“I’ve also strongly considered moving back to India, where I lived before moving to the US more than two decades ago and eventually becoming a citizen,” he shared.

Despite the uncertainty about his future, Dev plans to keep working in the US for now. He admitted that he had never imagined finding himself in such circumstances after spending decades building a career in the technology industry.