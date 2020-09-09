scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Body lying on roadside in Ghaziabad creates panic, turns out to be sleeping man

Assuming it to be a dead body, the local administration was called only to find out that the person presumed dead was just taking a nap.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 8:34:00 pm
sleeping dead body viral video, ,man sleeping confused dead body trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile it is not clear when the incident occurred, the video has gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media.

A man sleeping on the roadside inside a tarpaulin sheet was mistaken as a dead body in Ghaziabad. A video of the bizarre incident, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a crowd gathering near a body covered with a white sheet at a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Assuming it to be a dead body, the local administration was called only to find out that the person presumed dead was just taking a nap. The 29-second concludes with the man waking up and walking away from the crowd even as the policemen around him look puzzled.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear when the incident occurred, the video has gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media. “Imagine the horror when his body would have started moving,” wrote a user while another commented, “Best thing I saw today.”

