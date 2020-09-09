Body lying on roadside in Ghaziabad creates panic, turns out to be sleeping man

While it is not clear when the incident occurred, the video has gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media.

A man sleeping on the roadside inside a tarpaulin sheet was mistaken as a dead body in Ghaziabad. A video of the bizarre incident, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a crowd gathering near a body covered with a white sheet at a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Assuming it to be a dead body, the local administration was called only to find out that the person presumed dead was just taking a nap. The 29-second concludes with the man waking up and walking away from the crowd even as the policemen around him look puzzled.

A man sleeping on road side was mistaken as dead body caused panic in Ghaziabad…लोग चैन से सोने भी नहीं देते. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UPMbeK9Csr — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 8, 2020

While it is not clear when the incident occurred, the video has gone viral and created quite a buzz on social media. “Imagine the horror when his body would have started moving,” wrote a user while another commented, “Best thing I saw today.”

Humour needed to evade nonsense going on all over 😂 https://t.co/xlZbIhDwIm — Rajat Kaushik (@RajatKa50803223) September 9, 2020

This is hilarious… Someone is even explaining ‘gadi mein lake dali hogi… Sleeping man rocks janta shock.. https://t.co/xH1oTSKXKH — Dr. Ankush Sharma 🇮🇳 (@ankush7rma) September 9, 2020

Ha ha! This made my day 😆😆 https://t.co/CWaAy8Yg29 — samrat shah (@samratsunnyshah) September 9, 2020

Imagine the horror when his body would have started moving 😅 — Rachit Doshi (@RachitDoshiYo) September 8, 2020

