IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals on Sunday moved back to the first position in the points table after registering a comprehensive win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS, who were sent to bat first, was captained by Mayank Agarwal in the absence of KL Rahul. He remained unbeaten on 99 runs out of 58 balls, guiding his team to 166/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 167, Delhi Capitals got off to an explosive start as Prithvi Shaw with 39 runs off 22 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan too smashed 69 runs in just 47 balls to help Delhi cross the line, with seven wickets remaining.

Fans of DC took to Twitter as the team registered their sixth win of the ongoing IPL season. Take a look at some of the reactions here.