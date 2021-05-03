IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets

May 3, 2021 11:57:44 am
PBKS, who were sent to bat first, was captained by Mayank Agarwal in the absence of KL Rahul. He remained unbeaten on 99 runs out of 58 balls, guiding his team to 166/6 in 20 overs.
Chasing 167, Delhi Capitals got off to an explosive start as Prithvi Shaw with 39 runs off 22 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan too smashed 69 runs in just 47 balls to help Delhi cross the line, with seven wickets remaining.
Fans of DC took to Twitter as the team registered their sixth win of the ongoing IPL season. Take a look at some of the reactions here.
Everytime hitting runs in powerplay Prithvi Shaw be like #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/K19TXfqQc5
— jay aswani (@jay_aswani111) May 2, 2021
Harpreet Brar doing the thigh celebration when shikhar dhawan was on non strike…#harpreetbrar #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/50SpYSuLcs
— CricLover4 (@2609Ridhim) May 2, 2021
#PBKSvDC
Me waiting for MALAN to hit big🥲 pic.twitter.com/CmXJQOE5NW
— Siddharth 🇮🇳 (@sarcasm_hubb) May 2, 2021
#PBKSvDC
Malan today pic.twitter.com/HZYykK64KQ
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 2, 2021
Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings:#PBKSvDC #PBKS #DC pic.twitter.com/C8qIiWjNn5
— sabir shaikh (@Coding_lover) May 2, 2021
#PBKSvsDC
When Punjab Kings need a breakthrough
Harpreet Brar:- pic.twitter.com/eQZwTlIHef
— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) May 2, 2021
Mayank Agarwal missing 100 by one run is sad for cricket lovers🥺#PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/KfigVCBzz7
— Raj Gupta (@RajGupta_20) May 2, 2021
#PBKSvDC #PBKSvsDC
Dekhi Capitals has now reached at the top of the table pic.twitter.com/Tp73wnzcsD
— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) May 2, 2021
KKR openers watching Shikhar Dhawan and prithvi shaw pic.twitter.com/prrWvg7As4
— Prarabdha (@PrarabdhaChat1) May 2, 2021
