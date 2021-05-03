scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets

PBKS, who were sent to bat first, was captained by Mayank Agarwal, in the absence of KL Rahul and remained unbeaten for 99 runs out of 58 balls, guiding his team to 166/6 by 20 overs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 11:57:44 am
IPL, IPL  memes, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 memes, DC vs PBKS, DC vs PBKS  Twitter reactions, DC vs PBKS match memes, DC vs PBKS  live updates, DC vs PBKS match summary, DC vs PBKS match, IPL 2021 live updates, IPL 2021 match summary, Trending news, Sports news, Cricket news, Indian Express news.Fans of DC took to Twitter as the team registered their sixth win of the ongoing IPL season.
Delhi Capitals on Sunday moved back to the first position in the points table after registering a comprehensive win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS, who were sent to bat first, was captained by Mayank Agarwal in the absence of KL Rahul. He remained unbeaten on 99 runs out of 58 balls, guiding his team to 166/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 167, Delhi Capitals got off to an explosive start as Prithvi Shaw with 39 runs off 22 deliveries.  Shikhar Dhawan too smashed 69 runs in just 47 balls to help Delhi cross the line, with seven wickets remaining.

Fans of DC took to Twitter as the team registered their sixth win of the ongoing IPL season. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x