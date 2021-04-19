scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Netizens rejoice with memes and jokes as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets

However, DC's Shikhar Dhawan scored a 49-ball 92, taking the contest out of the hands of Rahul's side.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 10:54:37 am
As fan's of DC celebrated the team's second win of their IPL campaign with memes and jokes, #DC vs PBKS briefly dominated social media trends on Twitter.

Netizens rejoiced with memes and jokes on social media as Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second win in the ongoing IPL 2021 campaign after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last night.

PBKS, who was put to bat first, posted a massive score of 195/4. However, DC’s Shikhar Dhawan scored a 49-ball 92, putting the side in a strong position.

Towards the end, Marcus Stoinis (27*) and Lalit Yadav (12*) wrapped things up with ten balls and six wickets to spare.

As fan’s of DC celebrated the team’s second win of their IPL campaign with memes and jokes, #DC vs PBKS briefly dominated social media trends on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions from the match last night:

