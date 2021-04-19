Netizens rejoice with memes and jokes as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets

April 19, 2021 10:54:37 am
Netizens rejoiced with memes and jokes on social media as Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second win in the ongoing IPL 2021 campaign after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last night.
PBKS, who was put to bat first, posted a massive score of 195/4. However, DC’s Shikhar Dhawan scored a 49-ball 92, putting the side in a strong position.
Towards the end, Marcus Stoinis (27*) and Lalit Yadav (12*) wrapped things up with ten balls and six wickets to spare.
As fan’s of DC celebrated the team’s second win of their IPL campaign with memes and jokes, #DC vs PBKS briefly dominated social media trends on Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions from the match last night:
Mood right now ⬇️#DCvPBKS #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/5eI2AlqxJ4
— THOMAS SHELBY 👑 (@rohithcool5) April 18, 2021
Rishab Pant trying to remember who they have replaced during the toss 😂🧸 #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/o44Zdg1DZx
— aishu (@aishu_reddy_) April 18, 2021
Kl Rahul scoring a fifty on his birthday #DCvPBKS #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/vM2DnuIrQA
— Kaushal Chhabra (@KaushalChhabra4) April 18, 2021
Krunal Pandya after seeing Deepak Hooda batting #DCvPBKS #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oecyOffls9
— Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai (@jeerank156777) April 18, 2021
Steve Smith receiving cap from panth
#DCvPBKS #IPL2021
Meanwhile panth to smith pic.twitter.com/motyvDb4Sc
— Krishna moorthy (@Krishna11503812) April 18, 2021
Pooran scores first run
Punjab fans – #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/83t2spZf2U
— Robisixtree (@RSixtree) April 18, 2021
KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal to DC’s bowling line-up: #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/9Ff0NgRrDz
— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 18, 2021
Kl rahul reaction after shami’s over#DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/enfkVS3w6N
— aakashchauhan__ (@aakashub_) April 18, 2021
#DCvPBKS #PBKSvDC
Preity Zinta to Universal Boss :- pic.twitter.com/m7pkIOm5Oo
— 마륵 타망🍁🍁 (@_Marktamang) April 18, 2021
* Smith was sold on his base price*
He After getting out: #DcvPbks #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/IciH1tvDCV
— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 18, 2021
Mohammed shami in this Match #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/osU8WaSuT9
— 𝘼𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 🇮🇳 (@Theavanishsingh) April 18, 2021
#DCvPBKS
Delhi fans right now pic.twitter.com/SFxPeYSiwx
— 𝘼𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 🇮🇳 (@Theavanishsingh) April 18, 2021
