scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals register six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians

The Rishabh Pant-led DC was able to restrict the defending champions to a paltry total of 138 runs. Chasing the total, DC’s Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan executed a crucial partnership of 53 runs which helped the team to victory.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 11:15:50 am
IPL, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 memes, DC vs MI, DC vs MI IPL 2021, DC vs MI match reactions, DC vs MI memes, DC vs MI twitter reactions, DC vs MI updates, DC vs MI score, IPL 2021match reactions, IPL 2021teitter reactions, IPL 2021 match updates, Trending news, Indian Express news, Cricket news, Sports newsWhile many celebrated DC’s wins with memes and jokes, MI fans expressed their disappointment with the team’s subpar performance.

Netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter as Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20.

Though MI got off to a blistering start scoring 55 runs in the first power play with the loss of just one wicket, DC’s Amit Mishra picked up two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after which MI saw the collapse of their batting line-up.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC was able to restrict the defending champions to a paltry total of 138 runs. Chasing the total, DC’s Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan executed a crucial partnership of 53 runs which helped the team to victory.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While many celebrated DC’s wins with memes and jokes, MI fans expressed their disappointment with the team’s subpar performance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x