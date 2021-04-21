IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals register six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians

While many celebrated DC’s wins with memes and jokes, MI fans expressed their disappointment with the team’s subpar performance.

Netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter as Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20.

Though MI got off to a blistering start scoring 55 runs in the first power play with the loss of just one wicket, DC’s Amit Mishra picked up two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after which MI saw the collapse of their batting line-up.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC was able to restrict the defending champions to a paltry total of 138 runs. Chasing the total, DC’s Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan executed a crucial partnership of 53 runs which helped the team to victory.

Mumbai Indians middle order in this season of Ipl be like – #MIvsDC #mumbaiindians pic.twitter.com/RUhRYuE4ah — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) April 20, 2021

#MIvsDC

MI Fans Rn After Seeing Mumbai Indians Batting Collapse pic.twitter.com/WSdok8szwD — Myra (@the_indianstuff) April 20, 2021