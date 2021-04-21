IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals register six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians

April 21, 2021 11:15:50 am
Netizens shared memes and jokes on Twitter as Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20.
Though MI got off to a blistering start scoring 55 runs in the first power play with the loss of just one wicket, DC’s Amit Mishra picked up two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after which MI saw the collapse of their batting line-up.
The Rishabh Pant-led DC was able to restrict the defending champions to a paltry total of 138 runs. Chasing the total, DC’s Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan executed a crucial partnership of 53 runs which helped the team to victory.
While many celebrated DC’s wins with memes and jokes, MI fans expressed their disappointment with the team’s subpar performance.
Delhi beats mumbai by 6 wickets#DCvMI #MIvsDC #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/48iluVokHI
— srajan mishra (@srajan_mishra) April 20, 2021
Mumbai Indians middle order in this season of Ipl be like – #MIvsDC #mumbaiindians pic.twitter.com/RUhRYuE4ah
— Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) April 20, 2021
Dc fans right now…#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/3B2mxnVpcH
— Ayaan srkian (@mdayaan8797) April 20, 2021
After watching @LalitYadav03 Batting
Me :- #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/f61E0PSB2S
— Piyush singh (@_Bhumiputra) April 20, 2021
Rohit Sharma right now:#MIvsDc pic.twitter.com/kJWOL57dTA
— Ved_Asimian (@VedantSawant888) April 20, 2021
#MIvsDC
MI Fans Rn After Seeing Mumbai Indians Batting Collapse pic.twitter.com/WSdok8szwD
— Myra (@the_indianstuff) April 20, 2021
MI fans right now 😭😭#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/HSqC7F61oZ
— Vinayak (@Vinayak__45) April 20, 2021
MI failed Trent Boult today 😞#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/sGFfYB2Qk9
— Lionel Federer Tendulkar (@a_relatable_guy) April 20, 2021
Bumrah’s leg in pressure situations #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/ZC4JpCQOvU
— Avik Samanta (@mr_viks_) April 20, 2021
MI batsmen today pic.twitter.com/dkwXE2msEq
— 𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐥 💜ᴷᴷᴿ (@aqqu___) April 20, 2021
#MIvsDC
Firkey Mishra took 4 most imp wkts😔 pic.twitter.com/dWm1IxsIB5
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 20, 2021
#MIvsDC
No one….
MI fans looking at the score : pic.twitter.com/5cO4tioepp
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 20, 2021
