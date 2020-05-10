David Warner wears a lungi as he groves to Tamil song in latest TikTok video

With cricket on the back burner due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australian cricketer David Warner is currently ruling TikTok with his dancing videos and he can’t seem to have enough of regional desi songs. After acing the hook steps of popular Telugu hit “Butta Bomma”, Warner, in his latest video, is seen dancing to a Tamil song and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it.

The latest video shows the southpaw, his wife Candice and daughter Indi performing to a Tamil song. “We are back again!! #challenge #family #boredinthehouse #isolation @candywarner1,” Warner captioned the video.

Take a look here:

While the husband and wife duo donned sunglasses, Warner also wore a lungi over his shorts while performing the dance to the Tamil song.

Take a look at some reaction here:



Sharing the video to Instagram, Warner wrote.”We are back again!! #challenge #family #boredinthehouse #isolation.

Recently, a similar TikTok video, featuring his family where the cricketer was donning his Australian ODI gear had grabbed eyeballs on the internet. Another video of him dancing with his daughter to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ had also garnered heaps of love on the internet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd