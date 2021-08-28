David Warner swaps face with Rajinikanth, seen dancing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in new video

Australian cricketer David Warner’s association with Indian fans is beyond playing in the Indian Premier League.

His love for Indian music is not new; the star has posted a new video grooving to a peppy hit, this time channelising none other than Rajinikanth himself!

Dancing his way into the weekend, Warner took to Instagram on Friday night to share a video of him dancing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Well, not really. He has used an app to swap his face with Rajinikanth.

Shaking a leg to the popular 2015 hit ‘Kilimanjaro’ from Enthiran, Warner’s video has left netizens laughing out loud.

Gaining nearly 1 million views in less than 24 hours, the fan-made video has started a laughing riot on the platform. Many commented that the look suits Warner, and maybe he should really try to recreate it with his wife Candice, with whom he has previously participated in many dance challenges.

Warner, like millions of people worldwide, entered the TikTok world when the pandemic hit and was bitten by the Bollywood bug. While his initial videos on the platform showed him grooving to hits like ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, he soon tried dancing to songs from many regional languages.

His love for Rajinikanth is also well-known. Not once, but on many occasions has he shared morphed videos of him dancing to the superstar’s songs.

Warner not only loves dancing to Indian songs but he also keeps followers entertained by swapping faces with popular stars. From Prabhas in Baahubali to Hritik Roshan in War, he surely can’t get enough of desi content.