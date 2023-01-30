David Warner steps into Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, netizens joke ‘Oscar incoming’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has rewritten box office history with a whopping collection of Rs 429 crore gross worldwide within four days of its release. With rave reviews, the film continues to be a rage among fans and veteran Australian opener David Warner has joined the bandwagon.

The cricketer, who often posts cheeky videos, has shared a video wherein he juxtaposed his face on Shah Rukh Khan’s. Clubbing different scenes from the movie, Warner moves in style as SRK. He also aces the stunt with a bullet as he hovers in the air with the two-wheeler while fire erupts in the background.

Warner urged his fans to guess the film. “Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon,” Warner captioned the post. The hilarious twist tickled the funnybone of netizens and many came up with hilarious reactions. A user commented, “Oscar nomination incoming.” Another user wrote, “Real pathan.” A third user commented, “I think, Bollywood should give chance to warner for debut in this industry.” Since being posted two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 4.3 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

The spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a break of more than four years.

Last year, after the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Warner entertained his fans on Instagram as he juxtaposed as Allu Arjun. With Warner’s face superimposed on Arjun’s character, he shared the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, racking up millions of views.