scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

David Warner steps into Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, netizens joke ‘Oscar incoming’

Since being posted two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 4.3 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

David Warner as SRK in Pathaan, David Warner, Warner in Pathaan, Pathaan, David Warner video as SRK, indian expressClubbing different scenes from the movie, Warner moves in style as SRK.
Listen to this article
David Warner steps into Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, netizens joke ‘Oscar incoming’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has rewritten box office history with a whopping collection of Rs 429 crore gross worldwide within four days of its release. With rave reviews, the film continues to be a rage among fans and veteran Australian opener David Warner has joined the bandwagon.

The cricketer, who often posts cheeky videos, has shared a video wherein he juxtaposed his face on Shah Rukh Khan’s. Clubbing different scenes from the movie, Warner moves in style as SRK. He also aces the stunt with a bullet as he hovers in the air with the two-wheeler while fire erupts in the background.

ALSO READ |Indonesian dance group recreates ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ video scene by scene. Watch

Warner urged his fans to guess the film. “Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon,” Warner captioned the post. The hilarious twist tickled the funnybone of netizens and many came up with hilarious reactions. A user commented, “Oscar nomination incoming.” Another user wrote, “Real pathan.” A third user commented, “I think, Bollywood should give chance to warner for debut in this industry.” Since being posted two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 4.3 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

The spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a break of more than four years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

Last year, after the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Warner entertained his fans on Instagram as he juxtaposed as Allu Arjun. With Warner’s face superimposed on Arjun’s character, he shared the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, racking up millions of views.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 09:23 IST
Next Story

‘Play without any pressure’: What Neeraj Chopra told the Shafali Varma-led Indian U-19 team ahead of the T20 World Cup final

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close