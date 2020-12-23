scorecardresearch
Watch: David ‘Don’ Warner as Shah Rukh Khan impresses netizens in this viral video

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 23, 2020 8:53:19 pm
David Warner, Australian cricketer David Warner, David Warner SRK, shah rukh khan, David Warner SRK viral video, face app,trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has garnered over 10 million views with desi netizens quite excited by Warner's attempt. (Source: davidwarner31/Twitter)

We all know Australian cricketer David Warner has a special liking for Bollywood and he regularly posts videos of him shaking a leg to desi songs. Now, Warner has taken his love to a whole new level and and cast himself as Shah Rukh Khan from the popular movie “Don 2” in his latest Instagram post.

Using a popular face-swapping app, the 34-year-old cricketer can be seen fighting villains in various sequences from the movie instead of King Khan. “Sorry about the violence in this but I don’t think you’ll get this one,” read the caption of the post shared by Warner. Wondering how the cricketer looked? Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 10 million views, with desi netizens quite excited by Warner’s attempt. However, this is not the first time the Australian cricketer has used the Reface app to swap faces with a Bollywood actor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Here is Warner as Hrithik Roshan:

Reface is an app that uses artificial intelligence to swap the faces and create hyper-realistic videos, short clips and GIFs.

