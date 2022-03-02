David Warner has picked this Akshay Kumar song, netizens are delighted

Australian cricketer David Warner often leaves netizens stunned with his Instagram reels on Indian songs and movie dialogues. Warner seems quite amused with the upcoming Bollywood movie Bachchan Paandey as he aces actor Akshay Kumar’s signature step in the song Maar Khayegaa.

In the video, Warner is seen replicating the movie actor’s moves powerfully. The end of the video is worth waiting for, as his edited cold eyes scare viewers while he lip-syncs Maar Khayegaa.

Watch the video:

Netizens were surprised as Warner switched to grooving to Hindi songs instead to those from the Telugu-language Pushpa: The Rise. “friendship broken with Tollywood, now Bollywood is my best friend!” commented a user.

Dwayne John Bravo, Trinidadian cricketer and a former captain of the West Indies cricket team, has also followed suit. The reel showing him dancing to the Maar Khayegaa song has amassed more than 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Shot on Akshay Kumar, the Maar Khayegaa song gives a glimpse into Bachchan Pandey, the character he is playing in the movie. The song, composed by Vikram Montrose, is sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose.

Bachchan Pandey has been scheduled to release in theatres on March 18. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prateik Babbar among others.