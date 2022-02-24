David Warner masters Allu Arjun’s moves in the latest reel as his love for Pushpa continues

On Wednesday, Australian cricketer David Warner yet again posted an entertaining Instagram reel featuring scenes from Allu Arjun-starrer Pusha: The Rise.

In the reel, one can see Warner’s face superimposed on the male protagonist’s character. As a result, we see Warner mastering Allu Arjun’s moves as he shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. So far the video has gathered 3.3 million views and thousands of comments within a day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner, who will soon be playing in the Indian Premier League 2022 season, has been consistently posting content based on Bollywood and Telugu hits, much to the delight of his Indian fans. Though it seems that the cricketer has been particularly impressed with Pushpa: The Rise.

Last month, he recreated dance moves from the movie’s romantic song Srivalli. Impressed with Warner’s dancing skills, actor Allu Arjun commented on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Not just Warner but even his three young daughters seem interested in the Telugu superhit.

While sharing a video of his daughters grooving to the movie’s song Saami Saami, Warner wrote, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad 😂😂 #pushpa @candywarner1”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Before this, in December after Pushpa: The Rise was released, Warner had posted a reel in which he imitated Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue “Yevva Thaggede Le…”. The brief clip went viral with 7.6 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Fans across social media have jokingly suggested that Warner should try his luck in the Indian film industry after retiring from cricket.