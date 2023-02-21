David Warner visits Delhi monument with his family. Asks his followers to guess the name

Australian cricketer David Warner, who is currently in India on a tour, recently visited a monument in Delhi and asked his followers on Instagram to guess where he was. Warner was in Delhi for the second Test match that Australia lost by six wickets.

Warner, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, visited the Humayun’s Tomb monument with his family while he was in the city. Posing for photos with his wife Candice and their three daughters, Warner wrote, “Day out with the family! Can you guess where I am??”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Shared one day ago, the post has received more than 5.46 lakh likes. Many netizens guessed the monument correctly as Humayun’s Tomb located on Mathura Road in Nizamuddin East. Built in 1570, it is the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent.

“Great family pics,” commented a user. “No one enjoys india as much warner does. all the best for next match,” said another. “When Test ends in 3 days! Happy Vacay!” wrote a third. “The next match is in Indore, you must visit Ujjain (the city of Mahakal) which is a short distance from there,” suggested another.

Warner missed the second innings in Delhi after suffering a concussion and a hairline fracture on his elbow. The opener has also been ruled out for the remaining two Tests at Indore and Ahmedabad because of a hand injury, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The third Test between India and Australia is set to begin on March 1 at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. India currently lead the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-0.