David Warner dancing to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ with daughters have desi fans hooked

People around the world are trying out various ways to beat quarantine blues. Australian cricketer David Warner, it seems, is making things exciting at home by dancing with his daughters. What’s more interesting is that the Warner family is grooving on Hindi chartbusters.

The 33-year-old batsman, who joined popular video-making app TikTok earlier this week, recently shook a leg with his daughters on Katrina Kaif’s hit 2010 item number ‘Shelia ki Jawani’ from Tees Maar Khan. As they grooved, Warner’s love for India and his Indian fans was on display once again.

In two separate videos with daughters Indi Rae and Isla Rose, the father-of-three is seen dancing in the background. Clearly, it were his kids who stole the show with their cuteness and the perfect hook step. Wearing colourful Indian ethic wears, the two girls have created a huge buzz online and desi fans can’t stop showering love on them.

“Ok I have zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5yr old 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers 😂😂 I need some help please,” Warner had written sharing his first TikTok video on his Instagram handle.

Since the appeal was made to gain more followers on the small video-making app and through dancing, the Australian cricketer has earned over 4,200 followers on the platform. However, the video got way more views on his Instagram than the original videos shared on TikTok. The cricket who was supposed to be in India at this time for the IPL is home enjoying quality family time and making TikTok videos with kids.

Warner, who was set to captain the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, has talked a lot about his Indian connection in the past few days. As the cricket tournament was indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, he recently spoke how winning the 2016 IPL title was one of the best memories of his career.

