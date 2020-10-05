An interaction between David Attenborough and British royal children is a social media hit

The video, which was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account, has had over 6 million views since being posted.

A video that features English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough talking about the animal world with UK’s Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is being widely shared on social media.

Seven-year-old Prince George, five-year-old Princess Charlotte, and two-year-old Prince Louis each asked the 94-year-old one question about the animal world in a virtual interview.

Prince George, the eldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, asked Attenborough which animal he thinks will become extinct next. “Well, let’s hope there won’t be any because there are a lot of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them,” Attenborough replied

When Princess Charlotte revealed that she likes spiders and asked if Attenborough liked them as well, he replied that he did and they were “wonderful things.”

To Prince Louis’s question on his favourite animal, Attenborough said that would be monkeys.

“I like monkeys best because they’re such fun. They can jump all over the place,” he said.

According to a Guardian report, the video was recorded at the Kensington Palace back in August.

Recently, the renowned naturalist had talked about climate change in an interview with BBC Breakfast, which was widely shared on social media. Attenborough, earlier this year also became the fastest person to reach a million followers on Instagram, breaking actor Jennifer Aniston’s record.

