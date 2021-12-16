scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Daughter tweets about mother’s wedding after escape from toxic marriage, wins hearts

The daughter revealed that her mother walked out of a toxic marriage some 15 years ago and finally decided to settle down again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 7:22:49 pm
mother wedding, daughter celebrates mother wedding, children arrange mother wedding, woman remarries after toxic marriage, good news, indian expressPeople on social media joined in on the celebration and wished the newlyweds a happy married life ahead.

While age is no bar to finding love again, when it comes to a woman getting married again, there’s always some reservation. However, in a heartwarming thread going viral, a young girl has been updating her followers after her mother’s wedding and she can’t keep calm. Netizens too joined the bandwagon sending best wishes to the new couple.

Twitter user, @alphaw1fe recently shared a few snapshots from the wedding, showing her mother, the would-be-bride, getting her mehendi done for the auspicious day. “Can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY,” the excited daughter wrote on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ |Love in the time of pandemic: Age does not come in way of couple talking up a new life

She later added another small video to show how happy her mother was to start her new life.

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and best wishes poured in, the daughter also revealed answering a netizen’s tweet that her mother had walked out of a toxic marriage some 15 years ago, which makes it even more special. “The fact that me and my 16yo brother weren’t in favor of having a man in our family but NOW? WE’RE SO AO HAPPY TO WELCOME A FATHER FIGURE IN OUR LIVES,” the girl added.

As the thread got more attention, she shared some more photos from the joyous occasion of her mother’s ring ceremony and revealed that the bride and groom are tying a knot Thursday.

As the tweets went viral, they were not just was filled with best wishes and positive remarks about “it’s never to late to find love”, but also started a conversation about how we should normalise people walking out of toxic and unhappy marriages.

