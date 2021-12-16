Daughter tweets about mother’s wedding after escape from toxic marriage, wins hearts

While age is no bar to finding love again, when it comes to a woman getting married again, there’s always some reservation. However, in a heartwarming thread going viral, a young girl has been updating her followers after her mother’s wedding and she can’t keep calm. Netizens too joined the bandwagon sending best wishes to the new couple.

Twitter user, @alphaw1fe recently shared a few snapshots from the wedding, showing her mother, the would-be-bride, getting her mehendi done for the auspicious day. “Can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY,” the excited daughter wrote on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ | Love in the time of pandemic: Age does not come in way of couple talking up a new life

She later added another small video to show how happy her mother was to start her new life.

SHES SO HAPPY CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/mXYloNmRyu — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and best wishes poured in, the daughter also revealed answering a netizen’s tweet that her mother had walked out of a toxic marriage some 15 years ago, which makes it even more special. “The fact that me and my 16yo brother weren’t in favor of having a man in our family but NOW? WE’RE SO AO HAPPY TO WELCOME A FATHER FIGURE IN OUR LIVES,” the girl added.

GURL SHE DID 15 years ago omg AM I OVERSHARING ALR — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

the fact that me and my 16yo brother weren’t in favor of having a man in our family but NOW? WE’RE SO AO HAPPY TO WELCOME A FATHER FIGURE IN OUR LIVES — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As the thread got more attention, she shared some more photos from the joyous occasion of her mother’s ring ceremony and revealed that the bride and groom are tying a knot Thursday.

today the ring ceremony was so good i cried also secretly my heart was litr out idek what am i saying but man she finally was looking so pretty with my new dadda i am so lucky have her as my mother istg im the happiest child to see my mom getting married i have real tears — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

she’s the best im sorry im spamming but CAN U SEE MY EXCITEMENT IM 😭 pic.twitter.com/2E1ePpKiVy — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

posting everything so that i can always look back on everything i shared w u all https://t.co/hGVZ7O6dkD pic.twitter.com/9EYpL9BP7A — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021

As the tweets went viral, they were not just was filled with best wishes and positive remarks about “it’s never to late to find love”, but also started a conversation about how we should normalise people walking out of toxic and unhappy marriages.

this literally is the most beautiful thing I saw today🥺❤️ https://t.co/0pZjWvK11U — olakka⁷ (uni ia) taejinmber (@parapinnojoon) December 16, 2021

This reminds me the amount of times i begged my mom to get remarried since I was like 15 years old 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EhJHZtTQZz — Toto is dumping material (@whatevabiyatch) December 16, 2021

so beautiful. wishing you and your mom the best❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/GJOcs3MJ4F — blair waldorf (@saltyshawtyx) December 16, 2021

Much power to u & your mom ❤ gud luck to her for a new beginning! 🥳 https://t.co/bkmnWeX5u2 — Rajath Nayak 🇮🇳 (@nayak_rajath) December 16, 2021

this is the most wholesome thing i saw this year!!! manifesting a lifetime of happiness for her and the family :) https://t.co/PTF6uSpkST — Dr. Aditya :) (@smolaccountaf) December 16, 2021

😊 so happy for her. big thing is she escaped successfully from a toxic male. hope she doesnt get another toxic male. all the best. https://t.co/H34D1e6DKt — A.A. 6.0 (@iamFirki) December 15, 2021

Let us normalize widow/divorced women marrying again. Every lady mustn’t be stopped from living their dreams. You’re never late to do what makes you happy. Alhamdulillah for your mother. 💖 — TalHAHA (@TalhaMirza99) December 15, 2021

Congratulations… As a toxic marriage survivor myself, this makes me so happy. Bless you all! — Nishtha Khurana (@nishkhurana) December 15, 2021

My Heartiest Congratulations to her 💟 her happiness is making her eyes sparkle that makes are look more and more beautiful ❤❤🍭 — 𝖠naya (@Smilleyx) December 15, 2021

Aww🥺🫂

Congrats to her

Happy for her, for you, your brother and the groom ofcourse, hopefully this new life brings a lot more joy in her life🫂🫂🫂 — DiV⁷ (@yeontankim_twt) December 16, 2021

Divorce should be & must be normalised. F everyone who thinks otherwise. Woman have a right to live her life just bcz she has some kids doesn’t really mean her life is over now. Her whole is ahead of her. It’s so cool that her mother fell in love again. May God bless her. — Patient Mandeep 2.0 (@Patientonno2) December 16, 2021