Watch: Daughter teaches dad how to read and write

Luciano Flores, a construction worker in the US, is learning how to read and write from his daughter Lucy Flores. Lucy is a preschool teacher and she started teaching her father earlier this year.

She documents her dad’s learning progress on her TikTok account that goes by the name @floresfamily_25. In recent months, she has amassed over 1,00,000 followers.

While talking about the inspiring relationship between her father and herself, Lucy told the popular show, Good Morning America, that her father Luciano had to drop out of school and enter the workforce at a young age to support his family. Over the years, she and her siblings helped him with translation whenever it was required. However, she was prompted to teach him after she became a teacher herself.

“I was thinking to myself, I’m able to teach these children how to read and write, why am I not teaching my own father how to read and write?” Lucy said during an episode of Good Morning America.

This woman is teaching her dad how to read and write for the first time, and our hearts can’t take it🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/zx25rYQ1gB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 2, 2022

This is absolutely beautiful https://t.co/EgS1ujBxc4 — Jennifer Linn (@JenniferLinn17) July 2, 2022

I admire you both — Agelaius (@Agelaius15) July 2, 2022

so cool! Girls always have a way of keeping their families warm, this can be followed by the example of the children in my village, after having high education they should go home to teach their parents. so that the number of illiteracy in my village decreases — René (@nisriisme) July 2, 2022

It’s never too late to learn. Well done. — Michelleboganpants (@Michelleboganp1) July 2, 2022

She added, “Because my dad works in construction, it’s not something where you have to sign things. It’s more math, which he is really good at. But he said that he didn’t even tell his friends or anyone around him that he didn’t have these abilities to read and write.”

Now Lucy teaches her dad three days a week after they both get done with their work. Lucy told Good Morning America that now her father can write his name and read some English books on his own.