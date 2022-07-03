scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Daughter teaches dad how to read and write

Lucy Flores is a preschool teacher in the US.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2022 7:31:54 pm
Daughter teaches dad how to learn, daughter teaches father how to read, Lucy Flores, Feel good, preschool teacher teaches dad how to read and write, Indian expressLucy teaches her dad three days a week.

Luciano Flores, a construction worker in the US, is learning how to read and write from his daughter Lucy Flores. Lucy is a preschool teacher and she started teaching her father earlier this year.

She documents her dad’s learning progress on her TikTok account that goes by the name @floresfamily_25. In recent months, she has amassed over 1,00,000 followers.

ALSO READ |At 67, this Chennai woman got her M.A. degree and it’s inspiring!

While talking about the inspiring relationship between her father and herself, Lucy told the popular show, Good Morning America, that her father Luciano had to drop out of school and enter the workforce at a young age to support his family. Over the years, she and her siblings helped him with translation whenever it was required. However, she was prompted to teach him after she became a teacher herself.

“I was thinking to myself, I’m able to teach these children how to read and write, why am I not teaching my own father how to read and write?” Lucy said during an episode of Good Morning America.

She added, “Because my dad works in construction, it’s not something where you have to sign things. It’s more math, which he is really good at. But he said that he didn’t even tell his friends or anyone around him that he didn’t have these abilities to read and write.”

Best of Express Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...Premium
Get inspired: Why did Sardar Patel say that civil servants must not take ...
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and FadnavisPremium
Inside Track: Amit Shah’s strategy for Maharashtra and Fadnavis
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
More Premium Stories >>

Now Lucy teaches her dad three days a week after they both get done with their work. Lucy told Good Morning America that now her father can write his name and read some English books on his own.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement