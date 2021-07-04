scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 04, 2021
Must Read

Daughter shares photo of father supporting mother in a sweet way for exams, photo wins the internet

At a time when relationship and love fades too quickly, many couldn't stop swooning over their love and care after many years of marriage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2021 12:42:04 pm
Many while commenting on the photo said they too wish to find a supportive spouse like the woman's father.

It is not always easy for women to continue their education or pursue their passion after marriage. However, with proper love and support, it is plausible. Now, a man’s sweet gesture during his wife’s exam is melting hearts online, with many saying the pair is giving #CoupleGoals.

Twitter user Atulaa (@atulaak) shared how her father has been supporting her mother is an adorable way as she takes a few exams. At a time when relationship and love fades too quickly, many couldn’t stop swooning over their love and care after so many years of marriage.

Explaining that her mother has to appear for language exams, she showed how her father is a doting husband supporting his wife doing little things. Drawing margins on his wife’s answer sheets, the daughter explained he has been doing it everyday during the exam period, while also getting her ‘pencil box’ ready!

“Small acts of service = best love language,” the daughter concluded, praising her father’s thoughtful gesture. The tweet struck a chord with many online and started a conversation about true love in marriages.

Netizens on social media were deeply touched by his thoughtful gesture and many young people wished they could find the same in their future. Few joined in the conversation about how they help their spouses as well.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 04: Latest News

Advertisement