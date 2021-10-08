scorecardresearch
Friday, October 08, 2021
‘Inspiring’: Daughter of petrol pump assistant makes it to IIT, earns praise online

An Indian Oil pump attendant's daughter secured admission for M.Tech at IIT Kanpur and the photo of the father-daughter duo has taken social media by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 8, 2021 5:37:45 pm
petrol pump staff daughter iit, ioc pump employee daughter iit kanpur, kerala petrol pump staff daughter iit, arya Rajagoplan, arya Rajagoplan iit kanpur, indian expressAfter completing her BTech from NIT Calicut, Arya will pursue Masters from IIT Kanpur.

Hard work really pays off and in a true testament, a daughter of a petrol pump employee is all set to join one of India’s premium institute: IIT Kanpur. Now, the young student is earning plaudits from all around the country, including from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who congratulated her.

It all started when Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, shared the heartwarming news online along with a photo of the proud father of the girl. Identifying the IOC customer attendant as Rajagoplan, the IOC Chairman said, the girl, Arya has made everyone at the petroleum company proud with her dedication and achievement.

“All the best and way to go Arya!” he tweeted about the Kerala girl.

As Arya Rajagoplan’s story went viral, it reached Hardeep Singh Puri as well. Calling the father-daughter duo an inspiration for new India, Puri tweeted: “Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.”

Local media reported that the image of the father-daughter duo was first circulated in the WhatsApp group of IOC dealers, then it reached a wider audience when shared by IOC official pages on social media platforms.

According to Mathrubhumi, her father S Rajagopal has been working at the IOC fuel station at Payyanur in Kannur district for the last two decades, while her mother KK Sobhana works at Bajaj motors. The Annur resident, who already completed her B.Tech from NIT Calicut, will now pursue M.Tech in Petrochemical Engineering at IIT Kanpur.

Though she rose to fame only recently for her academic excellence, the young girl has had great performance all throughout her school life,  the report added.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her achievement.

