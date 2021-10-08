‘Inspiring’: Daughter of petrol pump assistant makes it to IIT, earns praise online

Hard work really pays off and in a true testament, a daughter of a petrol pump employee is all set to join one of India’s premium institute: IIT Kanpur. Now, the young student is earning plaudits from all around the country, including from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who congratulated her.

It all started when Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, shared the heartwarming news online along with a photo of the proud father of the girl. Identifying the IOC customer attendant as Rajagoplan, the IOC Chairman said, the girl, Arya has made everyone at the petroleum company proud with her dedication and achievement.

“All the best and way to go Arya!” he tweeted about the Kerala girl.

Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil‘s customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur. All the best and way to go Arya! pic.twitter.com/GySWfoXmQJ — ChairmanIOC (@ChairmanIOCL) October 6, 2021

As Arya Rajagoplan’s story went viral, it reached Hardeep Singh Puri as well. Calling the father-daughter duo an inspiration for new India, Puri tweeted: “Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.”

Heartwarming indeed.

Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.

This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India.

My best wishes.@IndianOilcl https://t.co/eiU3U5q5Mj pic.twitter.com/eDTGFhFTcS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 6, 2021

Local media reported that the image of the father-daughter duo was first circulated in the WhatsApp group of IOC dealers, then it reached a wider audience when shared by IOC official pages on social media platforms.

According to Mathrubhumi, her father S Rajagopal has been working at the IOC fuel station at Payyanur in Kannur district for the last two decades, while her mother KK Sobhana works at Bajaj motors. The Annur resident, who already completed her B.Tech from NIT Calicut, will now pursue M.Tech in Petrochemical Engineering at IIT Kanpur.

Though she rose to fame only recently for her academic excellence, the young girl has had great performance all throughout her school life, the report added.

Here’s how netizens reacted to her achievement.

