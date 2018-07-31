Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

This story of a pilot flying her mother, an air hostess, on her retirement flight will leave you emotional

A pilot's tweet warmed many hearts and in no time it went viral. While many congratulated and gave their best wishes to the mother-daughter duo, other shared how they wished to see her mother's reaction on hearing the announcement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2018 11:11:31 am
air india pilot story, daughter flies mother retirement flight, final flight, air india pilot tweet, air india pilot story, indian express, indian express news A daughter flying her mother’s retirement flight after 38 years of service has left Twitterati emotional. (Source: Getty Images)
People often take to social media to share some of their closest and special moments with the world. Air India pilot Ashrrita Chinchankar decided to do the same when she shared the story of her mother’s retirement and how she had the privilege of being the first officer of the flight. Her mother, who is an Air Hostess, was retiring after 38 years of service.

In her tweet she wrote, “Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain after 38 years of service 😊 privileged to be her first officer tomorrow! #proud #grateful #happy”

Chinchankar’s tweet warmed many hearts and in no time the tweet went viral. While many congratulated and gave their best wishes to the pilot’s mother, other shared how they wished to see her mother’s reaction on hearing the announcement. Here are some of the reactions on the tweet:

Did this story leave you emotional? Tell us in the comments section below.

