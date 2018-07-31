This story of a pilot flying her mother, an air hostess, on her retirement flight will leave you emotional

A daughter flying her mother’s retirement flight after 38 years of service has left Twitterati emotional. (Source: Getty Images) A daughter flying her mother’s retirement flight after 38 years of service has left Twitterati emotional. (Source: Getty Images)

People often take to social media to share some of their closest and special moments with the world. Air India pilot Ashrrita Chinchankar decided to do the same when she shared the story of her mother’s retirement and how she had the privilege of being the first officer of the flight. Her mother, who is an Air Hostess, was retiring after 38 years of service.

In her tweet she wrote, “Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain after 38 years of service 😊 privileged to be her first officer tomorrow! #proud #grateful #happy”

Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain after 38 years of service 😊 privileged to be her first officer tomorrow! #proud #grateful #happy — Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 30, 2018

Chinchankar’s tweet warmed many hearts and in no time the tweet went viral. While many congratulated and gave their best wishes to the pilot’s mother, other shared how they wished to see her mother’s reaction on hearing the announcement. Here are some of the reactions on the tweet:

I wish I could hear the spl announcement u make for her and see her expression..best wishes to both — flirty tango (@flirtytango) July 30, 2018

Do tell her, whenever I travel abroad, most homely sight, most Indian motif is the AirIndia hostesses on the airports. 🙏 — saket suryesh (@saket71) July 31, 2018

She has seen India’s aviation industry’s whole life, more or less. ALL airports have changed since her first flight. And times too. daughter is second in command at work. Marvellous story. — Oldtimer (@auldtimer) July 31, 2018

That must quite an emotional moment. A selfie of both if you in the flight deck will be in order – a Kodak moment. I am sure DGCA will approve. — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) July 31, 2018

Wow..38 years… Awesome!!! And to be the first officer in that flight… She must feel proud of you. Hugs — strawberry daikudi (@hafbaykedpizza) July 31, 2018

Truly proud moment for both. Good luck and best wishes. — Shubhanyu Jain (@ShubhanyuJ) July 30, 2018

Did this story leave you emotional? Tell us in the comments section below.

