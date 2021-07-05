Hilarious Twitter trend imagines what it is like to date people working for big brands

From TikTok, Swiggy to TataSky, people took to Twitter, coming up with hilarious versions of the hashtag.

Twitter is filled with random yet hilarious content, and the latest trending hashtag proves this. Hashtag #datingCompanies took over Twitter trends on June 5 when netizens started imagining what it would be like to date people from certain companies and brands.

From TikTok, Swiggy to TataSky, people took to Twitter, coming up with hilarious versions of the hashtag.

While one user wrote, “Date a girl from Maggie, she’ll be ready in 2 minutes #datingCompanies”, another user wrote, “Date a man who works at RAYMOND’S, because he’s ‘The Complete Man’”.

Take a look at some of the best entries under #datingCompanies:

Date a girl from Disneyland and she will be your happiest place on earth. #datingcompanies — Anushka (@anushka_twt) July 5, 2021

If You Date A Guy From @Horlicks_india , He Will Be Taller , Stronger and Sharper.#datingcompanies — Aachal Agrawal 👀 (@Awwwchallllll) July 5, 2021

Date a guy from LG, he’ll make your life good… #datingCompanies — Heer (@heer_58) July 5, 2021

If you are dumb, date a girl from Mentos bcz ” Dimaag ki batti jla de “@MentosUS#datingCompanies — Sahil Jhajharia (@_SahilJhajharia) July 5, 2021

Date a guy from Raymonds, cause he’ll be the complete man. #datingCompanies — Saima Mukadam (@saima_mukadam) July 5, 2021

If you date a guy from Alexa, he will listen to you carefully!#datingCompanies — Chakit (@arorachakit) July 5, 2021

If you date a guy from @TwitterIndia, he will never address your grievances. #DatingCompanies — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgil) July 5, 2021

Always date a guy working for tata sky

. Isko laga dala to life zinga lala 😅 #datingCompanies — Pankaj Pawar (@pawarsays) July 5, 2021

Marry a girl from skoda she will be- simply clever #datingCompanies https://t.co/puQxel2n1e — Adarsh Jain. (DND) (@JainAdarsh07) July 5, 2021

If you date a girl from Fevicol then it will impossible to break up because fevicol ka majbut jod tutega nahi kabhi#datingCompanies — Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) July 5, 2021

Date a guy from OnePlus, he will ‘Never Settle’ with you..😂😂 #datingcompanies — Swapan Bansal (@BansalSwapan) July 5, 2021