Hilarious Twitter trend imagines what it is like to date people working for big brands

Monday, July 05, 2021
Hashtag #datingCompanies took over Twitter trends on June 5 when netizens started imagining what it would be like to date people from certain companies and brands.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 6:35:48 pm
datingCompanies, Dating companies,Twitter viral hashtag, datingCompanies jokes, datingCompanies memes, Twitter, Brands on datingCompanies, companies on datingCompanies, datingCompanies hashtag, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsFrom TikTok, Swiggy to TataSky, people took to Twitter, coming up with hilarious versions of the hashtag.

Twitter is filled with random yet hilarious content, and the latest trending hashtag proves this. Hashtag #datingCompanies took over Twitter trends on June 5 when netizens started imagining what it would be like to date people from certain companies and brands.

From TikTok, Swiggy to TataSky, people took to Twitter, coming up with hilarious versions of the hashtag.
While one user wrote, “Date a girl from Maggie, she’ll be ready in 2 minutes #datingCompanies”, another user wrote, “Date a man who works at RAYMOND’S, because he’s ‘The Complete Man’”.

Take a look at some of the best entries under #datingCompanies:

