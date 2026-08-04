Who is Darshan Magdum? Boy Throb’s Indian member gets US visa after viral campaign

Magdum is an Indian singer and content creator who found internet fame through his unconventional music videos before joining Boy Throb.

After months of waiting and a viral online campaign, Darshan Magdum, the only Indian member of the pop group Boy Throb, finally got his US visa. The singer can now join his bandmates in the United States, marking the end of a journey that had become central to the band’s identity.

On August 3, Boy Throb shared the news with fans via a social media video. In the clip, Magdum, who is in India, informed his bandmates about the development during a video call.

“I got the visa,” he said.

The announcement elicited an emotional reaction. Anthony Key, Evan Papier, and Zachary Sobania — the three US-based members of the band — erupted in celebration, jumping with excitement.