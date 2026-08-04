Who is Darshan Magdum? Boy Throb’s Indian member gets US visa after viral campaign

After months of waiting and a viral online campaign, Darshan Magdum, the only Indian member of the pop group Boy Throb, finally got his US visa. The singer can now join his bandmates in the United States, marking the end of a journey that had become central to the band’s identity.
On August 3, Boy Throb shared the news with fans via a social media video. In the clip, Magdum, who is in India, informed his bandmates about the development during a video call.
“I got the visa,” he said.
The announcement elicited an emotional reaction. Anthony Key, Evan Papier, and Zachary Sobania — the three US-based members of the band — erupted in celebration, jumping with excitement.
Overwhelmed by the moment, Anthony Key said, “I am gonna cry, man.”
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Magdum is an Indian singer and content creator who found internet fame through his unconventional music videos before joining Boy Throb. He first gained attention by posting deliberately off-key renditions of popular songs and quirky performances that struck a chord with social media users.
Magdum has over 8.7 lakh followers on Instagram, where he frequently shares videos of himself singing in front of a green screen.
On August 3, he announced that his O-1 visa application had been approved. The O-1 visa is granted to individuals recognised for “extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.”
Boy Throb is a four-member pop group that shot to internet fame after weaving Magdum’s visa battle into the band’s story.
While the group releases music and performs together, its unusual origin has sparked debate online, with many questioning whether the band is a genuine musical act or an elaborate campaign to help Magdum obtain an O-1 visa.
According to a report by The Guardian, the group initially performed covers of popular songs but rewrote the lyrics to appeal directly to US authorities, urging them to approve Magdum’s visa application.
The strategy quickly caught attention. Within a month, Boy Throb attracted a million followers on TikTok. Since Magdum was unable to travel to the US, he regularly joined performances through video calls, becoming an integral part of the group’s shows despite being thousands of miles away.
One of the band’s earliest performances — at a nursing home — went viral, prompting many viewers to wonder whether the entire project was meant as a joke.
Responding to the speculation in a social media post, the band said they had received numerous messages asking if they were “satire.” While the members admitted their content often has a playful and comedic tone, they insisted they are serious about pursuing music and building a long-term career as a band.