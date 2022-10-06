Darjeeling Himalayan Railway’s ‘incredible’ toy train mesmerises netizens

Picturesque landscape in India with long-winding roads and lofty hills never fail to enamour travel and nature enthusiasts. Trains traversing through the mountainous areas add to the visual treat.

A Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim, has shared a clip featuring Darjeeling Himalayan Railway’s toy train. The train is seen passing through the winding tracks, spewing smoke from its steam engine. A hilly greenish area with buildings is seen in the backdrop of the moving train. Vehicles are also seen passing on the road adjacent to the single railway track.

“The incredible Toy Train, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, West Bengal,” Solheim captioned the clip. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 1,26,400 views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The incredible Toy Train, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, West Bengal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HvARtLixUd — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 6, 2022

While many Twitter users marvelled at the beauty of the toy train, some tweeters weighed in on the smoke it spits. A user commented, “A unique heritage to be preserved. Even watching it is the Most romantic experience.” Another user wrote, “The pollution it produces is certainly incredible in 2022.” A third user wrote, “The legendary Heritage for which the #FirstIndustrialRevolution was happened #TheSteamEngine 🔥🔥 the iconic #ToyTrain of #Darjeeling #WB.”

According to the railway’s website, the origin of the service has been traced back to 1878 after a two-foot track was proposed on the Hill Cart Road from Siliguri to Darjeeling. It was put forth by Franklin Prestage, an agent of the then Eastern Bengal Railway. The steam locomotives are maintained as part of heritage preservation. The railway was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site on December 5,1999.