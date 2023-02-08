scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Danish students dance on Tunak Tunak Tun, watch the energetic dance performance

The viral dance video was taken in Nordjyllands Idrætshøjskole, a sports college based in Denmark.

Danish students dance on Tunak Tunak TunDaler Mehndi released the song Tunak Tunak Tun in 1998.
Danish students dance on Tunak Tunak Tun, watch the energetic dance performance
Even after 24 years since its release, the dance number Tunak Tunak Tun has managed to keep its hold on people across the world. Now, the Daler Mehndi song has prompted students in a Danish school to move on its beats.

Last week, popular Instagram page Surrey Memes shared a clip from Nordjyllands Idrætshøjskole (North Jutland Sports College), a sports college based in Denmark that showed a large group of students dancing to the Punjabi superhit in pairs. Their choreography soon gathered over 27,000 likes.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Yoo I wanna join too looks fun!!!”. Interestingly, many people disliked the use of the song and considered it stereotypical. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “You guys gotta stop it with this song. I don’t understand out of all the Punjabi songs you guys choose this song.” Another person remarked, “Why is this song the epitome of Indian music? 😂”.

The Danish school also commented on this post and explained, “Thanks for sharing. We use this song in our intro week at the school. It works because it makes people smile and laugh together. At NIH we have a lot of different cultures. We have students from all over the world. Hope you enjoy this video and don’t read to much into it ☺️”.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:07 IST
