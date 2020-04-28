Follow Us:
Comedian-actor Danish Sait’s videos during lockdown has internet in splits

From conversations with friends during the lockdown to those while ordering groceries at the supermarket, comedian-actor-RJ Danish Sait's videos have been widely shared and liked. 

New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2020 6:17:50 pm
danish sait, danish sait lockdown videos, danish sait funny coronavirus videos, coronavirus funny spoof videos, funny quarantine videos, indian express, Danish Sait’s lockdown diaries have started a laughing riot online.

Comedian-actor-RJ Danish Sait has stood out on social during the nationwide lockdown for the minute-long videos he’s been posting on Instagram and Twitter. In these videos, Sait, who has run a  prank call show, has been portraying various characters talking over the phone to capture the mood of people in various situations.

From conversations with friends during the lockdown to those while ordering groceries at the supermarket, his videos have been widely shared and liked.

[Disclaimer: Some of the content has strong language, viewer discretion advised]

Cricket buffs in India have been upset by the suspension of IPL 2020 and in one video Sait enacted a conversation between supporters of different team.

With travel bans around the world, globe-trotters have no option but to drop all their traveling plans. Sait had one video about how they are dealing with it.

Sait also had one video about how those who ‘made peace’ with the virus sound.

Despite lockdowns, weddings have still been taking place and Sait had his own take on what a wedding film might look like:

The entertainer also had one on a conversation during a relatively muted Ramzan this year:

He also had one on how people only created chaos while trying to cook dishes over video calls with their mothers:

Sait had one about the home-fitness enthusiasts during the lockdown:

View this post on Instagram

Conversations with my fitness friends 📞

A post shared by Danish sait (@danishsait) on

This one about awkward catch-up calls:

View this post on Instagram

Awkward catch up conversation 📞

A post shared by Danish sait (@danishsait) on

Sait had one about a domestic help and an employer

View this post on Instagram

Conversations about domestic help 📞

A post shared by Danish sait (@danishsait) on

The entertainer has been flooded with requests for more videos since he started posting these satires.

