Watch: Bizarre rescue scene on desi soap opera leaves netizens confounded

Indian soap operas often become fodder for conversation on the internet, not for path-breaking ideas or concepts but for their depiction of scenes that are simply illogical, even outrightly bizarre.

The latest such scene that has left netizens confounded is from Dangal TV’s show Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani. Set against what appears to be a kite-flying competition, the scene shows a man falling off a terrace. In an attempt to save him, a woman – presumably interested in him – also leaps from the terrace, clinging onto a giant flying kite.

She then prevents the man from hitting the ground by catching his hand just in time. If that wasn’t enough, the male protagonist then pulls himself up the flying kite and ‘hangs’ alongside the female protagonist before proceeding to engage in an emotional conversation with her.

The logic-defying scene was shared on Twitter by UK-based academic Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) on Sunday. Posting the clip, Wasiq wrote, “Can someone please explain to me how we got to this point in Indian dramas?”.

The video soon gathered over 99,000 views. Commenting on it sarcastically, a Twitter user wrote, “Can this not be nominated for an academy award? Or at least national award?”.

Can someone please explain to me how we got to this point in Indian dramas? pic.twitter.com/W8Jw2FLqJ9 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) November 5, 2022

Gripping stuff. I was on the edge of my kursee. — Lord Matzo, The Unleavened MBE (@lordmatzo) November 5, 2022

O M G, what have my eyes & ears just witnessed 😭 — GoonerGirl (@G00NERG1RL) November 5, 2022

All hail the queen….. Ekta. Undisputed queen of Indian television. Fact: Sometimes dead men’s were brought back to life because of market demand/TRP/public sentiment. Ekta means business. Advertisement In short, whatever it takes. pic.twitter.com/ng5mD619ed — Stash (@_stash_stash_) November 6, 2022

Sis… this is not “sub-standard”. This is high quality content. Don’t even know who you are anymore 😂😂😂 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) November 5, 2022

You need to improve your understanding of physics. These drama serials are coming from a universe parallel to ours and the laws of physics and common sense are different. They do have big kites and women dressed in pink with incredible athletic abilities there. — Krish2011 (@krishsub2011) November 6, 2022

There was one scene where a perfectly standing lady gets her dupatta entangled in fan few feets away from her and then gets strangulated — Marvelous Miss Mudgil (@shivamudgil) November 7, 2022

If you think this is crazy, wait till you hear about the one in which the protagonist, literally, gets a slice of the moon in order to gift his lady love. — copyleft (@Sheikh_Copyleft) November 6, 2022

Other netizens used the comments section to mention similar oddball scenes from Indian television soaps. Referring to a scene from the 2019 drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, a Twitter user wrote, “If you think this is crazy, wait till you hear about the one in which the protagonist, literally, gets a slice of the moon in order to gift his lady love.”

Another person mentioned a scene from the Colors TV show Swaran Ghar and wrote, “There was one scene where a perfectly standing lady gets her dupatta entangled in fan few feets away from her and then gets strangulated”.