scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Watch: Bizarre rescue scene on desi soap opera leaves netizens confounded

The now-viral clip appeared on Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani.

Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani, Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani viral clip Dangal TV, Viral funny clips Indian TV shows, Indian TV soap operas viral scenes, funny scenes from indian TV series, indian express

Indian soap operas often become fodder for conversation on the internet, not for path-breaking ideas or concepts but for their depiction of scenes that are simply illogical, even outrightly bizarre.

The latest such scene that has left netizens confounded is from Dangal TV’s show Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani. Set against what appears to be a kite-flying competition, the scene shows a man falling off a terrace. In an attempt to save him, a woman – presumably interested in him – also leaps from the terrace, clinging onto a giant flying kite.

She then prevents the man from hitting the ground by catching his hand just in time. If that wasn’t enough, the male protagonist then pulls himself up the flying kite and ‘hangs’ alongside the female protagonist before proceeding to engage in an emotional conversation with her.

ALSO READ |This instant plastic surgery scene from an Indian TV serial has netizens in splits
 

The logic-defying scene was shared on Twitter by UK-based academic Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) on Sunday. Posting the clip, Wasiq wrote, “Can someone please explain to me how we got to this point in Indian dramas?”.

The video soon gathered over 99,000 views. Commenting on it sarcastically, a Twitter user wrote, “Can this not be nominated for an academy award? Or at least national award?”.

Other netizens used the comments section to mention similar oddball scenes from Indian television soaps. Referring to a scene from the 2019 drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, a Twitter user wrote, “If you think this is crazy, wait till you hear about the one in which the protagonist, literally, gets a slice of the moon in order to gift his lady love.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
Advertisement

Another person mentioned a scene from the Colors TV show Swaran Ghar and wrote, “There was one scene where a perfectly standing lady gets her dupatta entangled in fan few feets away from her and then gets strangulated”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 05:50:06 pm
Next Story

Ishaan Khatter says ‘people misunderstood’ his Koffee with Karan confession about not taking his ex’s calls: ‘I don’t regret it’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement