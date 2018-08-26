Dancing Uncle is back with fabulous performance on a Mithun Chakraborty song

(Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook) (Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook)

Sanjeev Shrivastava, the 46-year-old electronic professor from Madhya Pradesh, who became an instant hit on the internet through a dance video in which he was seen copying Bollywood actor Govinda’s moves has come out with yet another video. This time Srivastava is shaking his legs on the famous Mithoon Chakraborty number ‘Julie Julie’. The video has instantly gone viral and has garnered thousands of views.

Dubbed as ‘Daboo Uncle’ or ‘Dancing Uncle’, Srivastava has already created a huge fan base for himself due to his energetic moves and passion for dancing. Social media platforms go gaga over his spectacular dance performances.

From showing off his moves to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyaar Hai to paying tribute to Raj Kapoor, this professor from Madhya Pradesh has proved that talent always shines.

After his first video went viral, Sanjeev Shrivastava has been receiving appreciation from social media users as well as Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon.

In a quick chat with indianexpress.com, Govinda, had said, “The way he has copied my steps, he has done it so well. He is so much into it. More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well! It felt like he was dancing with all his heart and having fun. And his wife also seemed like she was smiling ‘mann-hi-mann mein’. It was a treat watching them dance like this.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd