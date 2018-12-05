Dancer Shantanu Maheshwari shares the struggles his mother went through to make him successful

Dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, who rose to fame from the popular dance television series Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V, recently shared a heartwarming story with Facebook page Humans of Bombay about his mother and the hardships she faced to make him successful.

“My mom wanted to be a dancer when she was young, but her parents didn’t let her pursue it. She came from a small town and even after years, her dream still remained. So she wanted my brother and I to be acknowledged,” he said. He goes on to explain how it was his mother who introduced him to dance at the age of seven. And even though he did not like it at first, eventually he realised that dance kept him “sane”.

Talking about his family’s financial condition, he explained how his mother went out of her way to fulfil her family need. “We didn’t come from a financially strong household. My mom would take tuitions at home to make ends meet and pay for my dance classes. I’d tell her to stop, that it was okay if I didn’t go to dance classes but she was having none of it.”

Talking about his success, Maheshwari shared how he saved up all the money he could to buy a car for his mother. “My work eventually got recognised, I got more shows and commercials— I was careful to save most of the money for something special. I bought my mom a car after 4 years!”

