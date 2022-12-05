Watch: This dance by sheep herders is winning hearts online

The ease and popularity of social media have helped popularise talent from wide corners of the internet. Now a dance video, which appears to have been shot by herders in a desert, is going viral.

In the video, a young boy and a man are seen dancing to the beats of Aaye Dulhe Raja Gori Khol Darwaza from the film Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin. They are soon joined by another boy riding a donkey. As the three move ahead, they are followed by a herd of goats and sheep.

Their short dance video was posted online by an Instagram page that goes by the Oosm Dance (oosm.dance) in October. Since then, it has gathered hundreds of views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “i envy the happiness they are having. i wish i could have them.”

In 2021, a video of a young girl dancing in her village had left netizens impressed after it was widely circulated online. The girl was dancing to the song Ghunghat Nahin Kholoongi Saiyan from the 1957 film Mother India. The clip was also retweeted by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, who appreciated the girl’s dancing skills. She wrote, “She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered”.