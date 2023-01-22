‘Should we tell him?’: Daler Mehndi falls for parody tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, which was released on January 10, became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in no time. The book, containing scathing remarks and incendiary accusations against the royal family, sold 1.43 million copies during its first day of sale in the UK, US and Canada.

Netizens have been sharing excerpts from the book on social media and many even parodied some paragraphs to poke fun at the Duke of Sussex. Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi fell prey to one such parody tweet that said Prince Harry listened to the singer during his “lowest moments”.

“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot,” the tweet said. While it was meant as a sarcastic joke, Mehndi fell for the tweet and thanked Prince Harry.

“I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex,” Mehndi posted on Twitter.

“I don’t think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever,” commented a user. “Let’s let him have this win, pls,” said another. “In the beginning of 2021, when I got tested positive for Covid and was really sick, I listened to ‘Na Na Na Na re Na re Na re’ And the coronavirus got scared and left my body. I got better instantly. Thanks to your unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style that healed me,” another person shared. And inexplicably, Mehndi replied to the comment and wrote, “God bless.”

When you find out it's fake pic.twitter.com/dWMFI49kk9 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 21, 2023

“I just pictured Harry listening to Tunak Tunak Tun and Bolo Ta Ra Ra,” another netizen wrote.

Earlier, the cover of the memoir, a close-up of Prince Harry’s face that depicts a calm determination, sparked many memes. These jokes alluded to a person’s intention to lay bare private and controversial details while professing to do the exact opposite.