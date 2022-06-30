scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
‘Less than $1 is expensive?’: YouTuber’s video bargaining for a street snack in Jaipur starts debate online

Should foreigners pay more than locals? A TikTok video by Scottish star poker player and YouTuber Dale Philip opens up a debate

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 5:42:05 pm
dale phlip, dale philip india vlogs, dale philip haipur street food, dale philip loblachi video, foreigners extra price, indian expressAlthough he manages to get his way at a “fair price”, not many were impressed by his bargaining skills.

India remains one of the top countries to draw tourists from around the world every year, be it for its culture or its historical monuments. And a big part of savouring the Indian experience is sampling traditional Indian cuisine and street food. However, one recent video by a vlogger has started a serious conversation online about foreigners paying more for things than locals. At the centre of the debate is a video by Scottish star poker player and YouTuber Dale Philip.

Philip, who has extensively travelled around the world, has established himself as a known backpacker sharing his candid experiences. Visiting some of the world’s most famous cities, he often also shares tips to avoid scammers and conmen to warn other travellers. In one such recent TikTok clip, he highlighted how street vendors might often charge foreigners way more than the actual price. Although he manages to get his way at a “fair price”, not many were impressed by his bargaining skills.

Also Read |Instagram influencer asks for free meals, pub’s savage reply wins the internet

In a TikTok video from his Jaipur diary, Philip is seen walking leisurely, enjoying the afternoon, when he suddenly spots a young food seller. Intrigued by the small balls on a huge dish a young vendor is seen carrying, Philip stops to ask if it is something sweet.

Owing to the language gap, while the young boy fails to explain in English what the item tastes like, he somehow manages to name it. “Loblachi,” the young man is heard saying, following it up with its price, “Two pieces for Rs 100”. Shocked at the price, Philip is heard gasping and almost screaming in shock that it’s very expensive. Realising that he might lose a customer, the boy immediately decreases the price to half. However, Philip is not satisfied, saying: “It’s too expensive, my friend”.

As he attempts to walk away, the young vendor calls him and offers to sell a piece for just Rs 10. Even though the boy tries to sell two, Philip refuses by buying only one, unsure of whether he will like it or not. Feeling curious, he is seen eating it and being pleasantly surprised, comparing it with a cotton candy. He pays another extra Rs 10 note to the boy, not for a second piece but for being his cameraman.

While he loved the food, he wasn’t impressed by the experience, concluding his video by saying, “What a cheek. Asking me for 100 for two pieces. Trying it on with the white man price.”

While the viral video, with over 25 million views and nearly 2 million likes, didn’t quite bother anyone on TikTok, on Twitter, it opened up a different conversation. Many were miffed at Philip and criticised him for being “obnoxious” and “meagre”. People argued that keeping the currency gap in mind, why was it hard for people from the West to pay a fair price in their own currency when travelling abroad.

While most people were enraged online, there were also a few who supported Philip.

