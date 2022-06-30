‘Less than $1 is expensive?’: YouTuber’s video bargaining for a street snack in Jaipur starts debate online

India remains one of the top countries to draw tourists from around the world every year, be it for its culture or its historical monuments. And a big part of savouring the Indian experience is sampling traditional Indian cuisine and street food. However, one recent video by a vlogger has started a serious conversation online about foreigners paying more for things than locals. At the centre of the debate is a video by Scottish star poker player and YouTuber Dale Philip.

Philip, who has extensively travelled around the world, has established himself as a known backpacker sharing his candid experiences. Visiting some of the world’s most famous cities, he often also shares tips to avoid scammers and conmen to warn other travellers. In one such recent TikTok clip, he highlighted how street vendors might often charge foreigners way more than the actual price. Although he manages to get his way at a “fair price”, not many were impressed by his bargaining skills.

In a TikTok video from his Jaipur diary, Philip is seen walking leisurely, enjoying the afternoon, when he suddenly spots a young food seller. Intrigued by the small balls on a huge dish a young vendor is seen carrying, Philip stops to ask if it is something sweet.

Owing to the language gap, while the young boy fails to explain in English what the item tastes like, he somehow manages to name it. “Loblachi,” the young man is heard saying, following it up with its price, “Two pieces for Rs 100”. Shocked at the price, Philip is heard gasping and almost screaming in shock that it’s very expensive. Realising that he might lose a customer, the boy immediately decreases the price to half. However, Philip is not satisfied, saying: “It’s too expensive, my friend”.

“Why do locals not like tourists” pic.twitter.com/N3m0jByVVA — Yugopnik (@yugopnik) June 28, 2022

As he attempts to walk away, the young vendor calls him and offers to sell a piece for just Rs 10. Even though the boy tries to sell two, Philip refuses by buying only one, unsure of whether he will like it or not. Feeling curious, he is seen eating it and being pleasantly surprised, comparing it with a cotton candy. He pays another extra Rs 10 note to the boy, not for a second piece but for being his cameraman.

While he loved the food, he wasn’t impressed by the experience, concluding his video by saying, “What a cheek. Asking me for 100 for two pieces. Trying it on with the white man price.”

While the viral video, with over 25 million views and nearly 2 million likes, didn’t quite bother anyone on TikTok, on Twitter, it opened up a different conversation. Many were miffed at Philip and criticised him for being “obnoxious” and “meagre”. People argued that keeping the currency gap in mind, why was it hard for people from the West to pay a fair price in their own currency when travelling abroad.

While most people were enraged online, there were also a few who supported Philip.

He could have atleast given him $14-25 USD just off the strength of currency rates. And he’s BRITISH which is higher than the US

I’m side eyeing all of y’all ppl visiting certain areas bc y’all just going to keep people in poverty when you actually got it? Ugly behavior. https://t.co/ICsRRxOcZL — the Devil don’t need an advocate. (@Down2MarsGirl) June 30, 2022

This is actually absolutely vile. 50 rupees is 0,60 $. Haggling with an exploited kid from the Global South for SIXTY CENTS??? And I bet these are the same people who claim tourism brings money flowing to the Global South 🤡 https://t.co/p1ZLvEFgO5 — Francesca Tacchi 🍋🫒 is busy moving (@jackdaw_writes) June 30, 2022

he told him two for a dollar and he walked off talking about “the nerve” cannot stand these ugly colonizers https://t.co/u6SDYqxQKh — C. (@crackdaya) June 30, 2022

Westerners going to the global south to take advantage of the currency gap is so parasitic because that currency gap exists due to the West extracting wealth from the global south due to imperialism. https://t.co/HL8huYPt1B — Noodles 🐉 (@NoodlesTori) June 29, 2022

Original price was a dollar who haggle with a child carrying shit on his head for a dollar. What’s he gonna do with a dime. — Wet Ass Pword (@like_argue) June 30, 2022

Considering the fact most tourists have incomes that average 20 to 40 times larger than locals do, Id say thats more than fair. — Tsuki (@AmaiTsukiChan) June 30, 2022

I think most people that travel know this. The issue that a lot of people have is he’s haggling for pennies. Overpaying by £1 is nothing. Personally I would have paid the kid more. Sure, he probably charges the locals far less but the locals have less earning power anyway. — Ms. (@MotherlodeMami) June 30, 2022

The same people will give $5 or more for that item in Starbucks without hesitation. — Chris V. (@chrisvt) June 29, 2022

He wasn’t asking for too much. There’s a price to be in front of camera and he added just that since you were advertising him to millions.

I have had ice-candy in my own country for 100 rupees, when I could’ve gotten it in 5 rupees in my own locality. Its OK if you can afford. — Fahad Yousaf (@FahadMahaar) June 30, 2022

Seeing the poverty over there and the struggle life is for so many I could 100% see why people tried to make as much money as possible from people they perceive to be, and who are by comparison, very rich — Razor Marone (@Streettough) June 30, 2022

But I think it always happens in some cities? When taxi or some seller offer the overpriced to tourists and when tourists say no. They will offer a better price. Because they want customers. So if we don’t ask for the discount but they offer. Is that so bad? — salmon lover (@0407pm) June 30, 2022

then that’s your fault. you should at least know what it is before booking a flight to another country and go off cluelessly. He’s done these trips manyyyy times for sure. No way he buys two pieces of that for less than a dollar. It’s a win for him but not the kid. — zo.weee (@zem0ku) June 30, 2022