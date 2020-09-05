scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Daisy Shah’s photo with Khaled Hosseini’s novel draws flak, actor apologises

The ‘Race 3’ actress had shared the photo along with the caption, “Just smile, because it works" posing with the famous novel 'A Thousand Splendid Suns'. Tweeple trolled the actor saying smiling with this book is "inappropriate".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 5, 2020 4:39:51 pm
Screenshots of the post went viral, drawing flak on Twitter, as many were confused what aspect in the book seemed funny to Shah. 

Many stars are picking up new hobbies during the Covid-19 lockdown so as to cut out all stress and smile. However, Bollywood actor Daisy Shah’s recent post, showing her laughing heartily while reading a book, irked many online and had trolls taking her case.

Posing with Khaled Hosseini’s famous novel, ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’, the actor shared her photo with a caption: “Just smile, because it works”. The story in the bestseller, which is a sequel to Khaled’s ‘The Kite Runner’, revolves around Mariam, an illegitimate child, who suffers from the stigma surrounding her birth along with the abuse she faces in her marriage.

Soon screenshots of the post went viral, with many wondering what the Race 3 actor found funny in the book.

 

“You don’t know me or my life. Am I a reader or am I using things as a prop or was I also having a conversation with some1 at the very same time or may be not. So you know what make ur own stories about whatever you want,” Shah wrote commenting on the tweet. However, she deleted the tweet later.

Later, taking to Instagram on the issue, she wrote: “Final word on the matter from my end. Try to be happy no matter what. N it’s very important to have an insight on is own life rather than discussing others. LIVE AND LET LIVE.”

However, as backlash grew, she apologised and said she will ask her team to take down the photo and explained, “The laugh was on a joke that was cracked by a friend behind the camera n not for the book.”

“All I want to say is, the pic was posted coz it was a candid capture n was focused on the smile n happiness that it emitted Since I had only read 4-5 pages then I didn’t know how intense it would get. Will be careful from now on. Sorry,” she added.

Daisy Shah apologised in a series of posts on Instagram stories.

In another story, she added: “There is no shame in apologising. But if people want to feed their ego by thinking it’s becoz of them. God bless you. It was done coz I read the book n felt the pain n realised the stir that 1 pic cld create without thinking it through.” The post has been removed from her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Earlier, a TikTok star Jannat Zubair was criticised for a similar photo when she posted a photo of herself reading Anne Frank’s ‘The dairy of a young girl’.

