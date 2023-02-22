scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Dairy Milk omlette has netizens clutching their stomachs: ‘This should be illegal’

The comment section of the ‘Dairy Milk omlette’ tutorial shows that there are not many takers for the chocolaty omelette.

Dairy Milk omlette
Dairy Milk omlette has netizens clutching their stomachs: 'This should be illegal'
The latest addition in the endless world of bizarre food combinations is the ‘Dairy Milk omlette’. Like its name suggests, the dish inculcates popular chocolate Dairy Milk into the humble omelette.

A video documenting how this special omelette is made was posted online by a popular Instagram page @imjustbesti on Sunday.

The undated video shows a streetside cook making a regular masala and cheese omelette of four eggs before he grates chocolate on it and pours chocolate syrup over it. The cook then adds four bread slices and some cheese slices over the fully packed omelette and flames the dish. Lastly, he pours a generous dose of chocolate syrup into the omelette and serves it with a handful of different sauces.

While this video received over 9,000 likes, many people noted the dish was needlessly complicated and bizarre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

A comment that said, “Use my comment as a dislike button” got over 350 likes, indicating people’s disdain for the dish.

Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Ah yes, the classic combo of eggs and chocolate 😭💀 just make a pancake man 😂”.Another person said, “What in the aloo pakora is this tomfoolery.” Interestingly a few people also claimed that they would like to try the dish as they were curious about its taste.

Before the ‘Dairy Milk omlette’, many videos of ‘Fanta omelette’ and ‘cola-Oreo bread omelette’ irked foodies.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 14:14 IST
