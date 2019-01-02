Did you fall for Honda’s quirky ‘Happy 2009’ ad in Hindi daily?

The ever ‘vigilant’ twitterati seems to have fallen for a quirky advertisement by automaker Honda in a Hindi daily published on January 1. The advertisement in Dainik Bhaskar read, “Happy 2009.” Immediately, people took to social media to troll the newspaper for the ‘blunder’.

However, the advertisement had a catch. Right below the “Happy 2009” text, there was a text that read, “Industry apnaegi Combi-brake system ab, humne jo apnaya tha tab.” (What the industry will use now, we have been using since then, that is with reference to 2009.)

Clearly, many did not read the complete advertisement to understand the hidden meaning behind the intentional ‘blunder’. Many started trolling the newspaper and the company.

Is it me or Media blunders start from day 1 @DainikBhaskar #DivyaBhaskar pic.twitter.com/KSdu8Hgo6t — Chirag Parmar (@LanaRiriGaga) January 1, 2019

We r going back 10 years back.#DainikBhaskar @Dainik_Bhaskar_ pic.twitter.com/QhSPEpLLs0 — MAGADH SMRAT( मगध सम्राट) (@Ravistar17) January 2, 2019

Its interesting to see that you folks are so busy to bring new Innovation that you have actually forget we are into which year.@DainikBhaskar you didn’t do a mistake, you gave us a good dose of humour 😆😄#HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/7laDzP2lO9 — Nilesh Sinha (@nileshsinhacom) January 1, 2019

Dainik Bhaskar aapne to time 10 sal peechhe kar diya (2009). Please bhool sudharen. pic.twitter.com/azFOIFppEJ — Munna (@Munna33355954) January 1, 2019