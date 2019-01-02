Did you fall for Honda’s quirky ‘Happy 2009’ ad in Hindi daily?

The ever ‘vigilant’ twitterati seems to have fallen for a quirky advertisement by automaker Honda in a Hindi daily published on January 1. The advertisement in Dainik Bhaskar read, “Happy 2009.” Immediately, people took to social media to troll the newspaper for the ‘blunder’.
However, the advertisement had a catch. Right below the “Happy 2009” text, there was a text that read, “Industry apnaegi Combi-brake system ab, humne jo apnaya tha tab.” (What the industry will use now, we have been using since then, that is with reference to 2009.)
Clearly, many did not read the complete advertisement to understand the hidden meaning behind the intentional ‘blunder’. Many started trolling the newspaper and the company.
