Toggle Menu
Did you fall for Honda’s quirky ‘Happy 2009’ ad in Hindi daily?https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/dainik-bhaskar-quirky-happy-2009-honda-ad-january-1-5519902/

Did you fall for Honda’s quirky ‘Happy 2009’ ad in Hindi daily?

Clearly, many did not read the complete advertisement to understand the hidden meaning behind the intentional 'blunder'. Many started trolling the newspaper.

Dainik Bhaskar. Dainik Bhaskar 2009 ad, Dainik Bhaskar viral post. Dainik Bhaskar blunder, Dainik Bhaskar honda ad, honda 2009 ad,
Little did the people know that the joke was on them and not the newspaper.

The ever ‘vigilant’ twitterati seems to have fallen for a quirky advertisement by automaker Honda in a Hindi daily published on January 1. The advertisement in Dainik Bhaskar read, “Happy 2009.” Immediately, people took to social media to troll the newspaper for the ‘blunder’.

However, the advertisement had a catch. Right below the “Happy 2009” text, there was a text that read, “Industry apnaegi Combi-brake system ab, humne jo apnaya tha tab.” (What the industry will use now, we have been using since then, that is with reference to 2009.)

Clearly, many did not read the complete advertisement to understand the hidden meaning behind the intentional ‘blunder’. Many started trolling the newspaper and the company.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android