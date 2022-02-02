Dad signs ‘agreement’ with 6-yr-old for his daily routine. Idea delights other parents

Children might be young in age but when it comes to getting what they want, they are one of the greatest negotiators. Using that, a man signed an “agreement” with his son for “his daily schedule and performance linked bonus”.

Twitter user @Batla_G shared a handwritten agreement he signed with his six-year-old son, Abir. In a detailed list, the father assigned the time within which the boy must finish his daily tasks—including from waking up to playing tennis and even drinking milk.

If the boy manages to pull off the tasks on time, the parent promises he would be rewarded with money. Of course, like any formal negotiation, there are a few clauses.

The father has agreed to pay Rs 10, only if he manages to carry on with his day with “no crying, no shouting or grumbling”. If the lad does it for a week, he would be rewarded with Rs 100.

The novel idea quickly garnered a lot of attention online, with other parents joining the conversation. People on social media loved his ingenious idea and how he mentioned the ten-minute clause for waking up, with many saying it’s really the snooze button in the adult world. “10 min wake time is for ‘Papa, just 10 more minutes please’ negotiation in the morning,” the dad clarified later in a follow-up tweet.

Admitting the negotiation will probably fail soon, the father said he was just excited that his son signed an agreement with him. When asked if anything from the detailed list worked, the man quipped, “Arey poore 12 ghante chala yeh…10 hour sleep time included (This worked for 12 hours, including 10 hours of sleeping time).

While many parents joined the conversation about how such plans have failed in their case, others were willing to try the method to see if monetary rewards can make their children take to a disciplined lifestyle.

This is so cool.

