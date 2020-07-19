scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19

Woman’s ‘daal manual’ for soon-to-be-married son wins praise on social media

The picture, posted by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter shows different types of lentil seeds packed and glued to a notebook, along with name labels.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2020 4:11:35 pm
daal, lentils, daal identification, daal manual, lentils, manual, desi tutorials, desi jugaad, trending news, What is trending, Indian Express news. From moong daal to masoor daal, the mother’s ‘jugaad manual’ for her soon to be married son has sparked varied reactions on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Dipanshu Kabra IPS)

A woman’s ‘daal manual’ for her soon-to-be-married son is making rounds on the internet, also prompting discussions on gender-biased roles.

The picture, posted by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, shows different types of lentil seeds packed and glued to a notebook, along with name labels. “A mother made this for his son who is getting married Soon.” The IPS officer wrote as the caption.

Take a look:

From moong daal to masoor daal, the mother’s ‘jugaad manual’ for her soon-to-be-married son has sparked diverse reactions on the internet.

While some lauded the woman for her creativity, others claimed it should be taught to everyone, irrespective of gender.

