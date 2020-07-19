Woman’s ‘daal manual’ for soon-to-be-married son wins praise on social media

From moong daal to masoor daal, the mother’s ‘jugaad manual’ for her soon to be married son has sparked varied reactions on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Dipanshu Kabra IPS) From moong daal to masoor daal, the mother’s ‘jugaad manual’ for her soon to be married son has sparked varied reactions on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Dipanshu Kabra IPS)

A woman’s ‘daal manual’ for her soon-to-be-married son is making rounds on the internet, also prompting discussions on gender-biased roles.

The picture, posted by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, shows different types of lentil seeds packed and glued to a notebook, along with name labels. “A mother made this for his son who is getting married Soon.” The IPS officer wrote as the caption.

Take a look:

A mother made this for his son 😍

who is getting married Soon. 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/7ya9WF4W7k — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 18, 2020

From moong daal to masoor daal, the mother’s ‘jugaad manual’ for her soon-to-be-married son has sparked diverse reactions on the internet.

While some lauded the woman for her creativity, others claimed it should be taught to everyone, irrespective of gender.

Basic life lessons ! 😅 — Samikshya Nanda (@drsamikshya_n) July 18, 2020

Daal ka album😂 new normal 🤷 — Shraddha Balasaheb (@Shra2498) July 18, 2020

Identification of Dals — Vikram Verma (@vikramverma102) July 18, 2020

Wonderful… This is much needed in today’s times to have a EVER HAPPY MARRIED LIFE!! 😄 — Anchal (@DuggalAnchal) July 18, 2020

Looks like a primary students vacational assignment — Swapnil Singh (@Swapnil39640737) July 18, 2020

That is why I only use Toor dal. No confusion at all — The_7thwall (@aquaregia_7) July 18, 2020

I remember my school days when we used to get the homework to make a chart with all these seeds and dal. — Harry Bhai (@HarryBhai_Ji) July 18, 2020

Good way to train the groom….one more is dhaniya, pudina, metho and shepu….🤣🤣🤣😂 — Mansi S Pathak (@manasispathak) July 18, 2020

Parenting requires new definition now , offcourse to save the boys from wrath of girls — SANTOSH KUMAR (@sk230668) July 18, 2020

Mujhe to aaj tak inn daalo ka chakkar hi smjh nahi aaya — Nandan Telang (@NandanTelang) July 18, 2020

I wish every son has mother like her who help her son to become #AatmaNirbhar .. 😂😂 — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal Panda (@dr_chayanika) July 18, 2020

School time p file banate the… Alag alag seeds, dal, grains, leaves sabki… Nostalgic… — Keshav Maheshwari (@Keshav291189) July 18, 2020

Han Identification of Seed — Vikram Verma (@vikramverma102) July 18, 2020

Humare practicals me aese questions atey h #agriculturist — Afsana Rozi (@AfsanaRozi) July 18, 2020

