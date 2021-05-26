Cyclone Yaas: Video of ‘tornado’ in West Bengal districts flood social media

Many people commented on social media that they had never seen something like this before.

As the eastern coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha are on high alert as Cyclone Yaas makes a landfall, videos of a ‘tornado’ swirling over river Ganga have taken social media by storm.

In multiple videos shared by residents across social media sites, huge water spouts twirling high up into the sky were spotted. Residents from Hooghly, Bandel, Chinchurah and Halisahar captured the rare occurrence on their mobile phones.

From Instagram to Twitter, multiple clips showed the spinning movement mostly over the waterbodies as dark clouds loomed over. Many people commented on social media that they have never seen something like this before.

Talking to the press, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee described the phenomenon as a “tornado”, and said it hit Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts on Tuesday.

“This was unexpected… The tornado wreaked havoc in Chinchurah, partly damaging 40 houses. Two persons were also electrocuted to death,” she told reporters.

In view of #CycloneYaas, 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated; 40 houses damaged in Halisahar with 4-5 people injured; 40 houses damaged in Chuchura, while two people have died due to lightning in Pandua: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a presser in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/X56S4ieh5F — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

However, Banerjee urged people not to panic and advised people to stay indoors and said authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Yaas, which made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning, would cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts to the south of Balasore within the next 3 hours with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. (Follow Live Updates here)

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director-general M. Mohapatra said. The department has issued a red-coded warning alert to districts along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.