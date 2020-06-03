Mumbaikars share memes on social media as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra

Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad district at around 12.30 pm Wednesday, crossed Alibag an hour later. The severe cyclonic storm is travelling at a speed of 20 kmph with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. (Follow Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates here)
Social media was filled with posts about the cyclone as it neared land and though it weakened as it neared land, there were trees that were uprooted and damage to property. Already stranded indoors due to the spread of Covid-19, people shared jokes and memes about how the year had gone so far.
Here are some of the posts:
Historically, Mumbai people have always laughed at the ones who came from Alibag. Times have changed.#CycloneNisarg
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 3, 2020
Covid and Cyclone combination to mumbaikar #CycloneNisarg #CycloneUpdate pic.twitter.com/yjwt4l8ObB
— Nilesh Mishra (@skodoskxx) June 3, 2020
At this point, i won’t even be surprised if dinosaurs make a return!#CycloneUpdate #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/xyLZ7XzJj9
— Gabbar 🐯 | 🐯 گبّر (@Gabbar0099) June 3, 2020
Current situation of Mumbaikars:#CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/yqEzsKhICV
— sachin shukla (@shuklavevo) June 3, 2020
#MumbaiCycloneAlert
Coronavirus*
Earthquake*
Locust*
Cyclone nisarga* pic.twitter.com/we8rAEZ4pt
— ɱohesh🔥💥 (@Mohesh01) June 3, 2020
Mumbaikars right now ! 😀#CycloneNisarga #Mumbai #NisargaCyclone #alibaug #alibag #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/J8RQ6BSUCe
— K-Ran (@karan_sanghvi) June 3, 2020
Mumbaikars right now: pic.twitter.com/ybQTSjV2X3
— sachin shukla (@shuklavevo) June 3, 2020
God deciding on the calamities in 2020 in India be like –
Corona, Earthquake, Gas tragedy, Cyclone Amphan, Aur thode Locusts Swad Anusara #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/O9txIIcCsO
— Arun Bais (@arunbais) June 3, 2020
Wished to God:
– save us from Covid-19
– save us from earthquake
– save us from locust attack
Now, save us from #NisargaCyclone
God: pic.twitter.com/XPL2rBvcRs
— Ayush Bansal (@SarcAyushtic) June 3, 2020
#CycloneNisarg #CycloneUpdate
Cyclone is entering in mumbai pic.twitter.com/HH9qI1jEiJ
— being.skt (@being_skt) June 3, 2020
*Mumbai facing challenges*#CycloneNisarg
Covid-19 to Cyclone and Locust : pic.twitter.com/OuOvzjePeK
— Aditya (@sarcastic_adity) June 3, 2020
1. Mumbai during Corona Virus
2. Mumbai during #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/15JOwSM5Mr
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 3, 2020
Mumbaikar 😭😭#NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/1WU0NniiOQ
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 3, 2020
Sonu sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home pic.twitter.com/EfQnzPOyRS
— 100.percentmeme (@100_percentmeme) June 3, 2020
Cyclone merged with Corona in Mumbai.
Meanwhile Corona :#CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/kw0f5QMVKA
— Shoaib Chowdhary (@Shoaib99_) June 3, 2020
#CycloneNisarga #Covid_19 #StayHomeStaySafe #mumbai
Only when Mumbaikar’s thought that lockdown will end,
Another thing comes up: Nisarga cyclone
Mumbaikar’s right now: pic.twitter.com/6smraZgIMW
— Ruchi Jadhav (@ruchi_jadhav) June 2, 2020
#CycloneAmphan #NisargaCyclone
India to all oceans right now pic.twitter.com/Hx0SSuHJ2V
— Aniket (@theanified) June 2, 2020
This is the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first to hit Mumbai in June in decades. Nisarga is believed to be only the second time since 1902 that a cyclone has developed over the Arabian Sea in June in two consecutive years.
