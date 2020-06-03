Mumbaikars share memes on social media as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra

People on social media lamented how with every passing month the year is just getting worse. People on social media lamented how with every passing month the year is just getting worse.

Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad district at around 12.30 pm Wednesday, crossed Alibag an hour later. The severe cyclonic storm is travelling at a speed of 20 kmph with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. (Follow Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates here)

Social media was filled with posts about the cyclone as it neared land and though it weakened as it neared land, there were trees that were uprooted and damage to property. Already stranded indoors due to the spread of Covid-19, people shared jokes and memes about how the year had gone so far.

Here are some of the posts:

Historically, Mumbai people have always laughed at the ones who came from Alibag. Times have changed.#CycloneNisarg — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 3, 2020

At this point, i won’t even be surprised if dinosaurs make a return!#CycloneUpdate #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/xyLZ7XzJj9 — Gabbar 🐯 | 🐯 گبّر (@Gabbar0099) June 3, 2020

God deciding on the calamities in 2020 in India be like – Corona, Earthquake, Gas tragedy, Cyclone Amphan, Aur thode Locusts Swad Anusara #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/O9txIIcCsO — Arun Bais (@arunbais) June 3, 2020

Wished to God: – save us from Covid-19

– save us from earthquake

– save us from locust attack Now, save us from #NisargaCyclone God: pic.twitter.com/XPL2rBvcRs — Ayush Bansal (@SarcAyushtic) June 3, 2020

1. Mumbai during Corona Virus 2. Mumbai during #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/15JOwSM5Mr — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 3, 2020

Mumbaikar 😭😭#NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/1WU0NniiOQ — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 3, 2020

Sonu sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home pic.twitter.com/EfQnzPOyRS — 100.percentmeme (@100_percentmeme) June 3, 2020

Cyclone merged with Corona in Mumbai. Meanwhile Corona :#CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/kw0f5QMVKA — Shoaib Chowdhary (@Shoaib99_) June 3, 2020

This is the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first to hit Mumbai in June in decades. Nisarga is believed to be only the second time since 1902 that a cyclone has developed over the Arabian Sea in June in two consecutive years.

