Wednesday, June 03, 2020
COVID19

Mumbaikars share memes on social media as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra

Already stranded indoors due to the spread of Covid-19, people shared jokes and memes about how the year had gone so far and how the cyclone fit in.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 7:25:43 pm
cyclone nisarga, cyclone nisarga live, cyclone nisarga tracker, cyclone nisarga live tracker, weather, weather today, mumbai weather, maharashtra weather, gujarat weather, pune weather, cyclone nisarga news, indian express People on social media lamented how with every passing month the year is just getting worse.

Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad district at around 12.30 pm Wednesday, crossed Alibag an hour later. The severe cyclonic storm is travelling at a speed of 20 kmph with wind speeds between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. (Follow Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates here)

Social media was filled with posts about the cyclone as it neared land and though it weakened as it neared land, there were trees that were uprooted and damage to property. Already stranded indoors due to the spread of Covid-19, people shared jokes and memes about how the year had gone so far.

Here are some of the posts:

This is the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first to hit Mumbai in June in decades. Nisarga is believed to be only the second time since 1902 that a cyclone has developed over the Arabian Sea in June in two consecutive years.

