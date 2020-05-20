Videos of cyclone Amphan flood social media as it makes landfall

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
"This is very very destructive," wrote a user while sharing a video of the storm from East Midnapur in WB, while another shared a video of heavy rainfall at Dhaka.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2020 8:12:19 pm
weather, weather forecast, Cyclone Amphan, Cyclone Amphan tracker, Paradip, Odisha, Digha, West Bengal, twitter reactions, viral videos, trending, indian express, indian express news With the cyclone causing heavy rains and storm across Odisha and West Bengal, the wind has destroyed fragile structures and uprooted tears in many places

As Cyclone ‘Amphan’ made landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, several areas in the state and Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 185 km/hr. While people from coastal areas have been evacuated, many took to social media to share the status of the storm from their location.

Even though Amphan has weakened from “Super Cyclone” to an “Extremely Severe Cyclone”, it left a trail of destruction in Odisha and Bengal, uprooting trees and electric poles. “This is very very destructive,” wrote a user while sharing a video of the storm from East Midnapur in Bengal, while another shared a video of heavy rainfall at Dhaka.

