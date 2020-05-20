Videos of cyclone Amphan flood social media as it makes landfall

With the cyclone causing heavy rains and storm across Odisha and West Bengal, the wind has destroyed fragile structures and uprooted tears in many places With the cyclone causing heavy rains and storm across Odisha and West Bengal, the wind has destroyed fragile structures and uprooted tears in many places

As Cyclone ‘Amphan’ made landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, several areas in the state and Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 185 km/hr. While people from coastal areas have been evacuated, many took to social media to share the status of the storm from their location.

Even though Amphan has weakened from “Super Cyclone” to an “Extremely Severe Cyclone”, it left a trail of destruction in Odisha and Bengal, uprooting trees and electric poles. “This is very very destructive,” wrote a user while sharing a video of the storm from East Midnapur in Bengal, while another shared a video of heavy rainfall at Dhaka.

Amphan coming. From a friend in Batanagar pic.twitter.com/HJk0PLwAk4 — Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) May 20, 2020

This is very very very destructive😭😭😭

I never seen such before..

In East Midnapur, WB

#CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/XWCLWU5Kdd — Nabanita (SIDNAAZIANS) (@bayen_nabanita) May 20, 2020

Nature is enforcing Lockdown in Kolkata through #CycloneAmphan when the authorities failed. pic.twitter.com/RPjBMucEKe — Kamru Z Choudhury (@Kamruengineer) May 20, 2020

Heavy rain fall started in dhaka #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/ikFWw0PfiN — Zunaid islam (@IslamZunaid) May 20, 2020

