Sonu Sood overwhelmed after cyclist dedicates Mt Kilimanjaro climb to him: ‘This support keeps me going’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged as a hero during the coronavirus pandemic in India. From helping migrants to return home last year to arranging oxygen and beds during the crippling second wave, he won millions of hearts for his philanthropic work. Now, saluting his work, a young man from Uttar Pradesh decided to dedicate his Mt Kilimanjaro climb to him.

Cyclist and mountaineer, Uma Singh from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh recently undertook a journey to the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. Riding on a bicycle, he climbed 5,895 metres elevation, and waved the Indian flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. Along with the tricolour, he also displayed the Dabangg actor’s picture at the top, expressing his love for the star.

Moved by the mountaineer’s gesture, Sonu too shared his video with his fans on followers. After congratulating the man for his terrific achievement, he added: “This is the kind of love and support that keeps me going.”

Impressed by the mountaineer’s feat, Sonu Sood said that he was proud of him. Seeing his own photo at the peak, the Jodhaa Akbar star also added as a joke, “Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro”.

“For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I want to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, regardless of his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and the elder brother to everyone in India,” Singh was quoted by ANI.

“I feel so proud of Uma that he went ahead to achieve something so difficult. It is his hard work and determination that helped him to attain this feat,” the 48-year-old actor said. Humbled by the young athlete’s gesture, he also thanked him for the kind words.