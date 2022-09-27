scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Watch: This cycle with innovative child backseat is impressing netizens

The undated video was posted on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RGP Enterprises.

cycle with innovative child backseat, mother creates cycle backseat with chair, jugaad technology bicycle, viral video innovative cycle india, Harsh Goenka tweets, indian express

In India, there is no dearth of creative solutions, especially those that are created through ‘jugaad technology’. On Monday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RGP Enterprises, shared a video that documented this spirit of jugaad.

The undated video showed a woman cycling on the road. What made the video interesting was the special child seat in which a young child was seated. The backseat was made of a small child-size plastic chair that was attached to the bicycle. Both the woman and the child seemed completely comfortable with the innovative addition to the humble bicycle.

ALSO READ |‘Where ‘e’ stands for eat’: Anand Mahindra promotes e-mobility with a funny twist
 

While sharing this video, Goenka wrote, “What a mother won’t do for her child 🥰🥰🥰”. This video has so far been viewed over 1.3 million times.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “What a lovely sight to behold. Mother has created a throne for her little prince! 🤩.”

Another person wrote, “On a lighter note 🤣🤣it could also be possible this mother had gone to buy the chair with her daughter. And she might have thought this is the best idea to transport after purchase.”

People often modify vehicles so that they better serve their purpose. In July this year, a group of students from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Maharashtra’s Sangli district created a portable tyre that can be added to any bullock cart to reduce the weight that the animals carry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
Advertisement

Earlier, Mahendra Kumar, an auto driver, made news after he grew a little kitchen garden on the roof of his auto.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:21:39 pm
Next Story

Hockey World Cup: India open campaign against Spain on Jan 13

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement