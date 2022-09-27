Watch: This cycle with innovative child backseat is impressing netizens

In India, there is no dearth of creative solutions, especially those that are created through ‘jugaad technology’. On Monday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RGP Enterprises, shared a video that documented this spirit of jugaad.

The undated video showed a woman cycling on the road. What made the video interesting was the special child seat in which a young child was seated. The backseat was made of a small child-size plastic chair that was attached to the bicycle. Both the woman and the child seemed completely comfortable with the innovative addition to the humble bicycle.

While sharing this video, Goenka wrote, “What a mother won’t do for her child 🥰🥰🥰”. This video has so far been viewed over 1.3 million times.

What a mother won’t do for her child 🥰🥰🥰 @ankidurg pic.twitter.com/TZWjHWAguS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 26, 2022

What a lovely sight to behold. Mother has created a throne for her little prince! 🤩 — SAMRITA®💐 (@4SMSamrita) September 27, 2022

On a lighter note 🤣🤣it could also be possible this mother had gone to buy the chair with her daughter. And she might hv thought this is brst idea to transport after purchase — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) September 27, 2022

Best Indian Jugaad !!!

Europe pays 15000 for the branded seat😀 pic.twitter.com/3TblCDt9Qn — 🇮🇳 Ganesh Bhandare 🇸🇪 (@GaneshB90235094) September 26, 2022

I really kudos your understanding, you have represented this scene in a emotional way, but don’t you think it’s still a blot in our nation? Why shouldn’t every mother get a better opportunity for everything. Why should this lady have to carry her child in this way? — learn-O-learner (@learnolearner) September 26, 2022

Great innovation, such a comfortable back seat. Why can’t we have it on the cycle https://t.co/VNpIm4HjeX — Sapna S (@sapnasinha) September 27, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “What a lovely sight to behold. Mother has created a throne for her little prince! 🤩.”

Another person wrote, “On a lighter note 🤣🤣it could also be possible this mother had gone to buy the chair with her daughter. And she might have thought this is the best idea to transport after purchase.”

People often modify vehicles so that they better serve their purpose. In July this year, a group of students from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Maharashtra’s Sangli district created a portable tyre that can be added to any bullock cart to reduce the weight that the animals carry.

Earlier, Mahendra Kumar, an auto driver, made news after he grew a little kitchen garden on the roof of his auto.