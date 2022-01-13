scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Hyderabad housing society says will fine helps, delivery boys for using lift; starts debate online

While a few users tried to defend the notice saying its for precaution during the pandemic era, others begged to differ and said it's a common practice in various metro cities across India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 13, 2022 5:59:42 pm
society main lift fine notice, hyderabad society maids lift fine notice, society main lift discrimination, viral news, indian expressThe notice left netizens divided on Twitter.

A housing society in Hyderabad is in the news for all the wrong reasons over the use of lifts. It has put up a notice saying house helps, drivers and delivery persons using the main lift will be fined, stirring a debate online, with many calling the decision “discriminatory”.

In the photo reportedly from Cyberabad, Telangana, the notice put outside a lift probably in a housing society has left netizens divided online. “If maids, drivers, delivery boys use [the] main lift Rs 300 will be fined,” read the notice in both English and Telugu.

The photo went viral after Harsha Vadlamani, an independent photojournalist, posted it on Twitter.

While some were irked and said the notice must be taken down, others commented that it’s a pretty common practice across many cities in the country. However, when some said that it’s a “pandemic era”, others begged to differ.

Many defended the notice underlining that it clearly talked about the “main lift”, so the workers can use a ‘service lift’ designated for them.

While some tried to defend the notice saying the rule is in place to control the spread of Covid-19 to segregate people coming from outside, many urged that the “same cook going up in a service lift will enter the kitchen to cook”.

Some, annoyed by it, called the notice “casteist” and others tagged authorities and ministers to look into the matter.

