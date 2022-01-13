Hyderabad housing society says will fine helps, delivery boys for using lift; starts debate online

A housing society in Hyderabad is in the news for all the wrong reasons over the use of lifts. It has put up a notice saying house helps, drivers and delivery persons using the main lift will be fined, stirring a debate online, with many calling the decision “discriminatory”.

In the photo reportedly from Cyberabad, Telangana, the notice put outside a lift probably in a housing society has left netizens divided online. “If maids, drivers, delivery boys use [the] main lift Rs 300 will be fined,” read the notice in both English and Telugu.

The photo went viral after Harsha Vadlamani, an independent photojournalist, posted it on Twitter.

While some were irked and said the notice must be taken down, others commented that it’s a pretty common practice across many cities in the country. However, when some said that it’s a “pandemic era”, others begged to differ.

Many defended the notice underlining that it clearly talked about the “main lift”, so the workers can use a ‘service lift’ designated for them.

While some tried to defend the notice saying the rule is in place to control the spread of Covid-19 to segregate people coming from outside, many urged that the “same cook going up in a service lift will enter the kitchen to cook”.

Some, annoyed by it, called the notice “casteist” and others tagged authorities and ministers to look into the matter.

नोटिस लगाने वाले तक मेरी "Get Well Soon" wish पहुंचे.

pic.twitter.com/vq3VJFLk90 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 13, 2022

This sort of mentality is highly condemnable. Residents should fight against such notices by errant RWA’s. Equality to these people is a punch line they use at parties. #shameful — Dr Karuna Sagar IPS (@KarunaIPS) January 13, 2022

What is wrong in it ? There are service lift available specifically for maids , in this corona time precaution is best measure — Captain Albatross (@swapnil_surana) January 13, 2022

Why discriminate? Why can't they use the main lift? These same maids cook, clean & serve you food too, don't they?

This has been going on way before covid unfortunately. Some residents along with me helped change that in the condominium I was staying at in Gurgaon, thankfully. — Rohini (@RohiniBhowmick) January 12, 2022

Hope alternative lift is provided to them as it is mentioned ‘main lifts’. But if not it's really a shameful act. — Sailesh Chhetri  (@chhetri_sailesh) January 13, 2022

That comes under discrimination, till now I saw only two types one is for people and other is for goods carrying. These two cases are perfectly fine. — RP (@rajeshp403) January 12, 2022

'covid times'

there is no such mention in the notice Service lift is for luggage, garbage etc. May god give you sadbuddhi (sense) to understand this@AksShivam — Inani اِنانی (@Inani_yes) January 12, 2022

In kitchen, they work infront of you while you keep watching them. But in lifts, their employers can't see them what they are doing — common man (@alphabetagama_2) January 12, 2022

When I was in banglore, maid and residents used to use the same lift. Recently I moved to hyderabad and saw a separate service lift for maid and delivery boy. If they use main lift, then 500 will be fined. We can use service lift when main lift doesn't work. But they can't. — starry (@JuhiCha40643003) January 12, 2022

People entering the main lift are all 100% clean ? They can’t enter it without taking a shower ? They enter it after taking a rapid antigen test ? — unnamed (@theunnamedtweet) January 12, 2022

But there is nothing forward looking in these tech groups except they use modern tech and have degrees from fancy places. All arr rooted in ancient mud, full of communal hate, casteism. — ganbhag (@gliosol) January 13, 2022

This is a crime under Section 7 (c) of The Protection Of Civil Rights Act, 1955 . The persons who put up this board can face imprisonment for 6 months. If people belonging to scheduled castes are involved, more serious sections will apply. pic.twitter.com/N8SLRAx7zz — Ajai (@ajai_cs) January 12, 2022

And you don’t see the inappropriateness in this right? Like, how the maid and delivery boy and driver might feel about themselves? — 🇮🇳 chhota bhakt (spreading positivity) 🇮🇳 (@jaagahua) January 12, 2022