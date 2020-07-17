Cuttack businessman protects himself from COVID-19 with gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh

After seeing photos of another gold mask on the internet, he got in touch with jewellers in Mumbai to make the mask. (Source: ANI/Twitter) After seeing photos of another gold mask on the internet, he got in touch with jewellers in Mumbai to make the mask. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

After a man in Maharashtra got himself a face mask made of gold, an Odisha resident has done the same, splurging Rs 3.5 lakh for his mask.

Cuttack-based businessman Alok Mohanty got the custom-made mask at a time when wearing a mask has become compulsory across India to slow the spread of Covid-19. Photos and videos of him flaunting the mask have been widely shared on the internet.

Look at the photos here:

Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, “People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too.” pic.twitter.com/dBmT3hdMtO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Mohanty claims that he is locally known as ‘Gold Man’ and loves wearing jewellery made out of the yellow metal. So when he saw Pune resident Shankar Kurhade’s idea, he was inspired to get a gold mask for himself.

Mohanty claims his mask is also functional since it is an N-95 mask that has been decorated with gold threads. According to the businessman, multiple gold threads weighing between 90 to 100 grams have been sewed onto the cloth base. The Cuttack businessman claimed it was comfortable, but to be on the safe side it has a couple of holes to make sure he can breathe.

Mohanty claimed the gold mask was made in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar, and took around 20-22 days to make.

Here’s how people reacted to the images and videos of the mask:

This mask looks more effective than the pune guy’s mask.. — I am Staying Home (@corona_wl_loose) July 17, 2020

when Bappi Lahiri becomes a businessman — chacha lame monk (@oldschoolmonk) July 17, 2020

when you have more money than common sense — ॐ (@MaxSaiKrishna) July 17, 2020

At the end, only thing that saves his life in that entire gold mask is the gap for oxygen which isn’t made of gold. — अभिमन्यु सिंह (@__Abhimanyu_S) July 17, 2020

Corona – Am i joke to you 😂😂😂 — Jaideep Singh (@Jaideep121299) July 17, 2020

Elastic Band with Gold… Too cheap… wo bhi Gold ki hi honi chahiye😄 — Shashi Gaurav Rajput (@rajput_human) July 17, 2020

