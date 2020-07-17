scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19

Cuttack businessman protects himself from COVID-19 with gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Cuttack-based businessman Alok Mohanty claims his mask is fully functional since it is an N-95 mask that has been decorated with gold threads.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 17, 2020 6:35:52 pm
gold man, odisha man gold mask, cuttack businessman gold mask, odisha man n95 gold mask, viral news, odd news, covid-19 news, indian express After seeing photos of another gold mask on the internet, he got in touch with jewellers in Mumbai to make the mask. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

After a man in Maharashtra got himself a face mask made of gold, an Odisha resident has done the same, splurging Rs 3.5 lakh for his mask.

Cuttack-based businessman Alok Mohanty got the custom-made mask at a time when wearing a mask has become compulsory across India to slow the spread of Covid-19.  Photos and videos of him flaunting the mask have been widely shared on the internet.

Look at the photos here:

Mohanty claims that he is locally known as ‘Gold Man’ and loves wearing jewellery made out of the yellow metal. So when he saw Pune resident Shankar Kurhade’s idea, he was inspired to get a gold mask for himself.

Mohanty claims his mask is also functional since it is an N-95 mask that has been decorated with gold threads. According to the businessman, multiple gold threads weighing between 90 to 100 grams have been sewed onto the cloth base. The Cuttack businessman claimed it was comfortable, but to be on the safe side it has a couple of holes to make sure he can breathe.

Mohanty claimed the gold mask was made in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar, and took around 20-22 days to make.

Here’s how people reacted to the images and videos of the mask:

