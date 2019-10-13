‘Cutest Ma Sita’: Adorable video of a little girl dancing to drum beats wins hearts online

Amid the ongoing festive season in India, an adorable video of a little girl dressed as Sita dancing to the drum beats has won many hearts online.

The 22-second viral clip features three little children dressed up as Ram, Lakshman and Sita. While the two boys seem a little conscious about the surrounding crowd, the little girl can be seen merrily enjoying the music and dancing to the beats unperturbed.

Shared by many, the video has triggered several reactions online, with many praising the little girl. “She has made me happy; what a sweet child! Her response to the music is so natural!” wrote a user, while another tweeted, “With the Cutest version of #MaaSita”

Watch the video here:

Why maa Sitha so happy ??? 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/cfes0SH6pi — Subash இனி (@swamisaranamm) October 12, 2019

Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Ram as per the Hindu epic Ramayana is performed by many theatre actors and groups across India on Dussehra. Many interesting moments of several shows conducted in various states were shared online. Here, take a look:

Organised Ram Leela in our society.

Jai Shri Ram pic.twitter.com/BbfDyUxQzC — Prashant Gupta (@Prashan52523537) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile Ram Leela In my Punjab 🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/DKKOgRGz5G — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) October 5, 2019