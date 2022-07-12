IndiGo flier asked to pay ‘Cute Charge’. Find out what it is, how Twitter users reacted

A recent viral tweet about airline ticket prices has netizens racking their brains over “Cute Charge”.

The debate about “cute tax” started when a Twitter user Shantanu (@shantanub) shared a screenshot of his IndiGo airlines ticket.

In the price summary, Rs 100 was written against “Cute Charge”. While sharing the screenshot with the “Cute Charge” highlighted, Shantanu jokingly wrote, “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it.”

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

As this tweet went viral with thousands of likes, many people joked about the “Cute Charge” and some pointed out that it stands for Common User Terminal Equipment.

Next they may charge for using their Planes toilets and it will be called “Loo fee “ — Santanu 🇮🇳 (@santudbrt) July 10, 2022

Idk if this sounds lame but we pay for the flight and we also have to pay for the seat. I personally find that to be annoying in general. Can’t do anything but yeah.

It’s like you wanna go watch a movie? Pay for the theatre and then pay for the seat too. — AZ (@Asrar_Azz) July 10, 2022

Didn’t the airline reply “psst, share with us the PNR in a DM and we shall get an executive talk to you about your cuteness”? — Tomal Dattaroy (@brishtirnuri) July 10, 2022

I never understood why the convenience fees is charged by Airlines… why? Cost of operation of their IT is already included in ticket pricing? — Jai_diary (@jais_diary) July 10, 2022

User development fee ?? – what user development is being done by indigo? Airport Security fee ?? Is indigo contributing towards salary of CISF personnel posted to airports ? Seat fee ?? How else was the passenger supposed to fly if not sitting (airfare charges) ? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — InTheLineOfDuty (@InTheLineOfDut1) July 10, 2022

Seems day is near when we will charge for Security fee ground staff

Boarding pass fee

Charge for pilot and co pilot service

Air hostesses service

Water supply fee

Toilet service fee

Trolly service charges etc Why GST was implemented to have common tax not this. Open loot!! — Ashish (@asis_tipanikaar) July 10, 2022

Airports Authority of India charge the CUTE fees on passengers. The ‘Common User Terminal Equipment’ (CUTE) fees include charges for the use of metal detecting machines,

escalators and other equipment in the airport.CUTE fee is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee — Faisal Ansari (@iam_faisal786) July 10, 2022

It is fee charged towards “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It’s charged by Airport Authority of India, not the carrier. They should write it in all caps to suggest that it’s an acronym. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) July 10, 2022

Explaining it further a Twitter user wrote, “Airports Authority of India charge the CUTE fees on passengers. The ‘Common User Terminal Equipment’ (CUTE) fees include charges for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment in the airport. CUTE fee is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee”.

The now-viral tweet also began a debate on the many hidden charges and taxes that customers have to pay in addition to their flight ticket price.

Complaining about the various extra charges, a Twitter user wrote, “User development fee ?? – what user development is being done by indigo? Airport Security fee ?? Is indigo contributing towards salary of CISF personnel posted to airports? Seat fee ?? How else was the passenger supposed to fly if not sitting (airfare charges) ?”