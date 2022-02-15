Currency note with ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it goes viral, internet sleuths start search

While Valentine’s Day is all about love, social media conversations were dominated by something completely contrary. As a currency bill with ‘Rashi bewafa hai (Rashi is unfaithful)’ went viral, it led to an onslaught of memes and jokes, and a serious attack of deja vu.

Though it is illegal to write on Indian currency, someone expressed his disappointment by writing the message on a Rs 20 note. Reminding all of the viral ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ meme, netizens took to Twitter and Instagram to find answers to the burning question: “Rashi kaun hai? (Who is Rashi)”

However, soon, another picture of a similar text written on a person’s arm too started doing rounds on the internet. Netizens soon were transported back to 2016, when ‘Sonam Gupta’ not only became fodder of memes, appeared on newly printed Rs 2000 bills and was also a part of the IIT Guwahati question paper.

While some wondered if the same person was cheated by Rashi, others started to tag friends with the same name on social media in jest. Many also placed their bets, arguing that the boy might have been turned down for a Valentine’s Day date and hence took to social media to go viral instead.

Subsequently, it also brought back ‘Rashi thi rasode mei’ memes. The conversation grew to the extent that ‘Rashi Kaun Hai’ trended on Twitter.

Ye Rashi Kon Hai and with whom is she cheating 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xVTvu0GPs5 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@hiteshm09) February 14, 2022

After Sonam Gupta, now Rashi is also unfaithful: ..

Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/jHBbVT6T6A — Don’t know (@revs5441) February 14, 2022

khali cooker gas pe chdhane k bd ab rashi bewafa ban gayi 🥴😂 — AishwaryA ⚔️ (@DivineAish) February 14, 2022

Who’s that Rashi ? Everywhere is her name 🤣 who’s her and why he’s Bewafa ? Rashi bewafa hai 😂 Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/qt1rsJKhM7 — the_thor (old I’d locked) (@Asgardking431) February 14, 2022

She seems like new sonam bewafa for Ye Rashi Kon Hai

pic.twitter.com/ZECfYPgIfb — Neha (@neha_singh123) February 14, 2022

Ab to padhai bhi nhi karne de rhi Rashi.. 😳😳😳

Ye Rashi Kon hai ? pic.twitter.com/qk5JBKzPGq — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Apparently Everyone’s asking Ye Rashi Kon Hai

The guy who started this: pic.twitter.com/CC7lp9kv5m — Arvind Sharma (@_arv_india) February 14, 2022