scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

Currency note with ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it goes viral, internet sleuths start search

Netizens took to Twitter and Instagram to find answers to the burning question: “Rashi kaun hai? (Who is Rashi)”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2022 7:15:00 pm
rashi bewafa hai, sonam gupta bewafa hai memes, rashi kon hai, rashi bewafa memes, funny news, indian expressPeople took to social media to ask, 'Who is Rashi'.

While Valentine’s Day is all about love, social media conversations were dominated by something completely contrary. As a currency bill with ‘Rashi bewafa hai (Rashi is unfaithful)’ went viral, it led to an onslaught of memes and jokes, and a serious attack of deja vu.

Though it is illegal to write on Indian currency, someone expressed his disappointment by writing the message on a Rs 20 note. Reminding all of the viral ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ meme, netizens took to Twitter and Instagram to find answers to the burning question: “Rashi kaun hai? (Who is Rashi)”

However, soon, another picture of a similar text written on a person’s arm too started doing rounds on the internet. Netizens soon were transported back to 2016, when ‘Sonam Gupta’ not only became fodder of memes, appeared on newly printed Rs 2000 bills and was also a part of the IIT Guwahati question paper.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While some wondered if the same person was cheated by Rashi, others started to tag friends with the same name on social media in jest. Many also placed their bets, arguing that the boy might have been turned down for a Valentine’s Day date and hence took to social media to go viral instead.

Subsequently, it also brought back ‘Rashi thi rasode mei’ memes. The conversation grew to the extent that ‘Rashi Kaun Hai’ trended on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement