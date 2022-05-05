Watch: How this curious leopard was caught on camera

Leopards are solitary creatures which make their sighting very rare. However, video footage of the big cat shot on a stealth camera was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

In the 30 second clip, one can see the leopard curiously stepping toward the hidden camera and inspecting it closely. After satisfying its curiosity and not finding anything interesting in the strange object, the big cat turns around and disappears into the forest.

What made the post more interesting was that the video was shared on International Leopard Day which is annually celebrated on May 3.

While sharing the clip, IFS officer Debashish Sharma wrote, “Leopard checking the Camera !! When everyone said, Leopard presence is not here, but the Camera said otherwise. #LeopardDay”.

So far, the video has been viewed over 22,000 times. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “The most wonderful and top rating cat.” While another person remarked, “Those curious eyes ”.

In India, the forest department uses stealth cameras across forested areas to document wild animals such as tigers, panthers, and leopards. These hidden cameras are technologically advanced and can withstand raw elements of nature such as hail and rain. The cameras are equipped with motion and infrared sensors that enable them to capture photos and videos of wild animals whenever they pass through.

Leopards are listed as vulnerable across the world in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. They are considered locally extinct in places like Hong Kong and Singapore. However, thanks to decades of conservation efforts their population is on a rise in India.