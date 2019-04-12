CSK vs RR: This photo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes is now a template for memes

The latest match in the IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was a thrilling one with many twists. While the no-ball controversy involving MS Dhoni losing his cool sparked a debate, another moment involving the CSK captain and Ravindra Jadeja left people in splits.

With CSK needing 18 runs off the final over, Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja both found themselves flat on the deck after the first ball. The CSK all-rounder managed to hit a ‘sleeping six’ despite the ball being delivered well outside his off stump. Meanwhile, Stokes slipped and landed on the ground after bowling the delivery.

As Jadeja lay on the ground—and watched to see if he managed to pull off the shot—Dhoni took a run. When the captain realised the ball was on its way to the stands, he rewarded Jadeja for the extremely bizarre shot a tap on his helmet with the bat!

M25: RR vs CSK – Ravindra Jadeja Six https://t.co/fld9wJjl8P — Dhiraj (@dhiraj349) April 11, 2019

Soon the moment garnered a lot of attention online and became a talking point of the match. While Jadeja earned a lot of praise online for the shot, it quickly became a meme too.

A usual sight in gully cricket when someone breaks neighbour’s window. pic.twitter.com/RfAz23rnnC — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 12, 2019

When Sir Jadeja Came to know about MS Dhoni sleeping on the floor at Airport 🙊😀😀😆#CSKvRR #RRvCSK Dhoni 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FJHHZvRss4 — Radhika (@MeRadhiika) April 12, 2019

Mann pasand khelona na kharidne par Shop may letke natak krte hue mein aur mera bhai.. pic.twitter.com/2wORTkY8Kk — RomZeeee (@RomanaRaza) April 11, 2019

When someone accidentally hit Beehive everyone near by be like …#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/EABldX3Zt1 — 💲@〽 (@Samcasm7) April 11, 2019

Gym Trainer: 20 push up maaro Me after 1 pushup #RRvCSK #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/NcaTTeCVnN — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 11, 2019

When I am bored

And see ants on floor pic.twitter.com/X4S0nNE6qN — Chirag Garg (@ninjaTechniq) April 11, 2019

maar hi daala , Ben Stokes ko maar hi daala ! pic.twitter.com/KVd7Phxe0w — ⓟⓢ (@Pulak49sss) April 12, 2019

If Cricket was kinda “Work from home” like sport. pic.twitter.com/QjzPOLlTpx — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) April 11, 2019

Me and my friend when we see a beautiful girl passing by pic.twitter.com/u3dPaqaYYG — AD (@ah_aadarsha) April 11, 2019

Both of them are looking at their team’s position in the points table. #RRvCSK https://t.co/OqnOM4BpEi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

Jadeja is me every morning and Dhoni is my inner self trying to wake me up. 😞😔#CSKvRR 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DyjYQCn0HL — Shivam Kumar (@Shivam_0708) April 12, 2019

When it’s your bed time but your team needs a SIX for victory. Ultra Legend Sir Jadeja. 🦁 #RRvCSK #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/EUkJLDVsk5 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 11, 2019

Me : I am feeling very low today My bestie : pic.twitter.com/KzdkBzwL86 — Bade Chote (@badechote) April 11, 2019

“I was just thinking and Mahi bhai also said that he will bowl outside the off stump, full delivery and I was prepared for that. But still I was standing on the off stump but he bowled too wide. So, I had to connect (with) that shot because I have no other choice and finally I attempt that shot and my foot slipped that’s why I fell down. But I was confident that the ball hit the middle of the bat so luckily it did work out very well,” Jadeja said after the match.