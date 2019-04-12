CSK vs RR: This photo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes is now a template for memes

Toggle Menu
The incident garnered a lot of attention online and became a talking point of the match. While Jadeja earned a lot of praise online for the shot, it quickly became a meme too.

The latest match in the IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was a thrilling one with many twists. While the no-ball controversy involving MS Dhoni losing his cool sparked a debate, another moment involving the CSK captain and Ravindra Jadeja left people in splits.

With CSK needing 18 runs off the final over, Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja both found themselves flat on the deck after the first ball. The CSK all-rounder managed to hit a ‘sleeping six’ despite the ball being delivered well outside his off stump. Meanwhile, Stokes slipped and landed on the ground after bowling the delivery.

As Jadeja lay on the ground—and watched to see if he managed to pull off the shot—Dhoni took a run. When the captain realised the ball was on its way to the stands, he rewarded Jadeja for the extremely bizarre shot a tap on his helmet with the bat!

Soon the moment garnered a lot of attention online and became a talking point of the match. While Jadeja earned a lot of praise online for the shot, it quickly became a meme too.

“I was just thinking and Mahi bhai also said that he will bowl outside the off stump, full delivery and I was prepared for that. But still I was standing on the off stump but he bowled too wide. So, I had to connect (with) that shot because I have no other choice and finally I attempt that shot and my foot slipped that’s why I fell down. But I was confident that the ball hit the middle of the bat so luckily it did work out very well,” Jadeja said after the match.

