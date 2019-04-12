Toggle Menu
‘Even Captain Cool loses his cool’: Dhoni arguing with umpires gets many reactions on social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/csk-vs-rr-ms-dhoni-lost-his-cool-in-no-ball-controversy-memes-jokes-5672081/

‘Even Captain Cool loses his cool’: Dhoni arguing with umpires gets many reactions on social media

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's atypical gesture saw him being fined 50 per cent of his match fees for a Level 2 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct.

csk v rr, ipl 2019, MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, csk vs rr no ball controversy, MS Dhoni fined, IPL memes, sports news, funny news, indian express
As the video of the moment during the match went viral, it quickly became a fodder of memes.

In a dramatic turn of events, Chennai Super Kings won their game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday with a last-ball six by Mitchell Santner. But the issue that continued to be debated well after the match was how CSK captain MS Dhoni lost his cool and walked out on to the field to protest against an overturned no-ball in the final over.

The CSK skipper walked out of the dugout and onto the field after a no-ball was rescinded in a nail-biting last over. The no-ball call that was revoked by square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford irked Dhoni. The rare sight of ‘Captain Cool’ losing his temper shocked fans and many said it was a rare moment that will always be remembered.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni storms on to field after no-ball controversy 

As the video of the incident went viral, many trolled the umpires while others cracked jokes about Dhoni and the no-ball controversy.

As Jadeja argued with the umpires for a change in decision, skipper Dhoni walked into the playing area to talk to the umpires and was seen gesticulating and talking animatedly. The umpires, without referring to the third-umpire, concurred that the full-toss would not have been waist-high and left CSK needing six off two. However, Santner hit a last-ball six to seal the game in his side’s favour.

Dhoni’s atypical gesture saw him being fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a Level 2 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Daily wage worker from Bihar shocks crowd with his English speaking skills
2 Elections 2019: Groom reaches polling station to cast vote in wedding attire
3 Anand Mahindra first sees a doughnut, then a vada in the first photo of black hole