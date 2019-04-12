‘Even Captain Cool loses his cool’: Dhoni arguing with umpires gets many reactions on social media

In a dramatic turn of events, Chennai Super Kings won their game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday with a last-ball six by Mitchell Santner. But the issue that continued to be debated well after the match was how CSK captain MS Dhoni lost his cool and walked out on to the field to protest against an overturned no-ball in the final over.

The CSK skipper walked out of the dugout and onto the field after a no-ball was rescinded in a nail-biting last over. The no-ball call that was revoked by square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford irked Dhoni. The rare sight of ‘Captain Cool’ losing his temper shocked fans and many said it was a rare moment that will always be remembered.

As the video of the incident went viral, many trolled the umpires while others cracked jokes about Dhoni and the no-ball controversy.

Dhoni walks at last over to Umpires#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/0EKXuiQIwY — Sujay Sinha (@sujaysinha7) April 12, 2019

Global Warming is causing these icebergs to melt. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/65Ommbc6dO — Ritesh (@webpatrakar) April 12, 2019

Batsman is down. Bowler is down. but not as much as the umpiring standards. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/wT5OTPdPjY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

It has taken 15 years to see MSD lose his cool. Historic day for mankind. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 11, 2019

With great power comes great responsibility.#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/tcMECk5hvu — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 11, 2019

When you’re out but still want to finish the match. #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/j4COLKsFuf — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 11, 2019

Had i been the umpire, i would have peed in my pants seeing Dhoni coming towards me like that ! 😳🥵#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/xm4dlVSnnK — Ankita Bhat (@ankitabhat02) April 11, 2019

Dhoni be like “9 Match jeetna hai aur Points table me top par rehna hai”#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/1HDeIXhDOZ — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 11, 2019

As Jadeja argued with the umpires for a change in decision, skipper Dhoni walked into the playing area to talk to the umpires and was seen gesticulating and talking animatedly. The umpires, without referring to the third-umpire, concurred that the full-toss would not have been waist-high and left CSK needing six off two. However, Santner hit a last-ball six to seal the game in his side’s favour.

Dhoni’s atypical gesture saw him being fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a Level 2 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct.