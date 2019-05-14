‘God level dedication’: Shane Watson win hearts for playing IPL final with injured knee

In a nail-biting finish, Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 just by one run and prevented defending champions Chennai Super Kings from retaining the trophy. Chasing a modest target of 150, most of Chennai’s batsmen failed to deliver, with the exception of Shane Watson. Watson almost took them over the line, but ultimately was dismissed in a last over run out. Although he lost the match, the Australian is getting a lot of praise after it emerged that he was playing with a bleeding knee.

A day after the finale, photos emerged of the ace Australian batsman playing with what appeared to be a bloody knee as images showed his yellow pant with bloodstains on it. Despite the injury, Watson pulled off a brilliant 80-run knock off 59 balls to change the momentum of the game in Chennai’s favour. The CSK was close to winning big but a superb slow ball by Lasith Malinga helped MI win the match by 1 run and fourth title.

Watson’s CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh praised the batsman for his dedication and revealed that the Australian required six stitches later.

In a post on his Instagram-story, Singh wrote, “Can you guys see the blood on his knee..he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue(d) to bat without telling anyone.” He also added five stars and wrote, “That’s out Shane Watson. Almost pulled it for us last night.”‘

Chennai fans also praised the Australian for going above and beyond to make sure his team wins.

This proves the passion for cricket is something eose🙏🏽#Shanewatson at this age, wow✌ pic.twitter.com/47DzORbiHN — Malayalam BoxOffice (@malyalammovieBO) May 14, 2019

#ShaneWatson the man with a true dedication. I don’t see any player like this dedication. After see this I don’t need trophy.. Advertising Your inning is a trophy for us. #WattoMan come stronger next season. We all love you 3000#Yellove pic.twitter.com/ph5tqetou4 — Being Bharat (@Being___Bharat) May 14, 2019

We ain’t need the trophy , we need him @ShaneRWatson33 cant thank you enough for ur dedication loads of love to u sir 🙏🙌❤️ https://t.co/8oBtBsBfPn — sulakshana (@sanjanajaganna1) May 14, 2019

Cup Don’t Deserve You @ShaneRWatson33 🙏❤ Real Hero Of The Fınale! #ShaneWatson #Watson#WattoMan #Watto! pic.twitter.com/1nf1CZfg0I — V ı N A Y C H A G A N T I 😎 (@VinayChaganti0) May 14, 2019

Eyes watering. What level of dedication man!! You go, champ. https://t.co/27WanNEnSJ — She who must not be named (@TheConfusedOn13) May 14, 2019

Shane Watson. The ultimate hero. Who showed the world the color of blood can be yellow. God bless you #Watto You are a superhero. @ShaneRWatson33 Proud and honored that you are #CSK. #yellove #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/pgpmmalKTA — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 13, 2019

This made me cry😫😫 …no words for this.. totally speechless..😐😶

What a man… 🙌

Dedication & Effort👏

WARRIOR …LEGEND 🙏

He deserve ipl trophy.💝😔😔#Watto @ChennaiIPL@ShaneRWatson33 respect for you increased even more.😍 pic.twitter.com/41qsRg5tVT — яιѕнι◐.̃◐#мο∂ι (@being_rishi7) May 13, 2019

I am Mumbai Indians fan but after seeing his pics showing blood behind his pads , I think he deserved to win but unfortunately he couldn’t.

One thing is for sure that he has won millions of hearts. #Watto — Nishant Parihar (@nsp2607) May 13, 2019

For me, Watson’s yesterday’s inning was the best in the history of IPL. Such dedication. Such passion. It shows what this man is made of. This shows what #CSK is. With wet eyes, I salute you @ShaneRWatson33 . #Watto #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/p6JdzxBh5f — Vikaas (@vikaask) May 13, 2019

#Watto

Struggled while running

6 stitches after the match..

Dedication level..👏👏

SHANE WATSON

Take a bow..YELLOVE💛💛😍😍 pic.twitter.com/YMHznnh3Ir — #Thalapathy 63 (@JillaJayaram5) May 13, 2019

Watson had led Chennai to victory in the finals of the 2018 edition of the IPL.