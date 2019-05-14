Toggle Menu
‘God level dedication’: Shane Watson win hearts for playing IPL final with injured kneehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/csk-vs-mi-shane-watson-played-ipl-final-with-bloody-knee-5726334/

‘God level dedication’: Shane Watson win hearts for playing IPL final with injured knee

After photos emerged of CSK Star Shane Watson playing with a bloody knee in an IPL final game against Mumbai Indians, crickets fans are praising the Australian batsman for his "God level of dedication".

shane watson, chennai super kings, mumbai indians, csk vs mi, ipl 2019 final, shane watson bloody knee, watson ipl final knee injury, watson bloody knee photo, indian express, sports news, cricket news,
CSK fans can’t thank Watson enough for his dedication.

In a nail-biting finish, Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 just by one run and prevented defending champions Chennai Super Kings from retaining the trophy. Chasing a modest target of 150, most of Chennai’s batsmen failed to deliver, with the exception of Shane Watson. Watson almost took them over the line, but ultimately was dismissed in a last over run out. Although he lost the match, the Australian is getting a lot of praise after it emerged that he was playing with a bleeding knee.

A day after the finale, photos emerged of the ace Australian batsman playing with what appeared to be a bloody knee as images showed his yellow pant with bloodstains on it. Despite the injury, Watson pulled off a brilliant 80-run knock off 59 balls to change the momentum of the game in Chennai’s favour. The CSK was close to winning big but a superb slow ball by Lasith Malinga helped MI win the match by 1 run and fourth title.

Watson’s CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh praised the batsman for his dedication and revealed that the Australian required six stitches later.

In a post on his Instagram-story, Singh wrote, “Can you guys see the blood on his knee..he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue(d) to bat without telling anyone.” He also added five stars and wrote, “That’s out Shane Watson. Almost pulled it for us last night.”‘

Chennai fans also praised the Australian for going above and beyond to make sure his team wins.

Watson had led Chennai to victory in the finals of the 2018 edition of the IPL.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Domestic dog lets wild bear eat trash in exchange for bones
2 Watch: Hilarious video of gorillas trying to stay out of rain goes viral
3 #CSKvsMI IPL 2019 Final: Out or not out? Dhoni's dismissal leaves netizens divided